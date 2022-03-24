Minecraft Realms not showing up: What to do and how to fix

Minecraft Realms is an incredible service offered by Mojang. Normally, players who want to play multiplayer have to wait for the owner of the world to be online. With Realms, all players, up to eleven total, can get on at any time and play and don't have to have anybody else online.

It's a fantastic service and it's not terribly expensive, either. However, for all its great qualities, it's not perfect. It has issues and, like many internet-based programs, has connections and other flaws.

Sometimes that means that Realms won't show up in the Multiplayer section for gamers. If that happens, it can be very frustrating. Here's what to do if that issue arises.

How to fix the Minecraft Realms not showing up issue

Several different problems can arise when using Minecraft Realms. One of the most common is that the realm is simply not showing up on the list of worlds available for players.

Normally, players would follow these steps:

Open Minecraft. Click Play. Click Multiplayer. Scroll to the appropriate realm. Click and load in.

However, this is not possible if that realm isn't there. When that happens, it can be a myriad of issues causing the problem. Sometimes, Minecraft hasn't loaded properly.

To ensure this doesn't happen, gamers can wait on the initial game screen until everything has loaded. The correct skin should be loaded on the avatar and all buttons available and illustrated.

It can also be an internet issue. In that case, gamers should restart their internet and try again. Always make sure the internet is back on and connected to the device or console or the realm definitely won't show up.

If that doesn't solve the issue, then it may be a console problem. Restarting the app, the console/device or both can help alleviate that problem. Players may even need to restart the device and the Internet to get everything in working order.

Finally, it may be a membership issue. The realm owner may have cancelled it or done something else to cause it not to appear. It's also possible that the player trying to access the realm doesn't have access.

Realms allow for one player to invite up to 10 friends, so if that list is full or the invite hasn't been sent, no one else can access it. Contacting the realm owner for help if the issue persists is a good plan.

If nothing else works, Mojang can be contacted for help, too. Their official pages can offer some insight usually.

