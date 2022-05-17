How to play Minecraft Java Edition with friends (2022)

In Minecraft Java Edition, players can either jump into a world on their own and explore it, or they can join their friends in a multiplayer world and play together. From the very beginning, the popular sandbox game had an online experience where a player could join other players from around the world and play together.

Since then, the game and its online capabilities have expanded exponentially, and now, one of the best ways to play the game is through multiplayer. Players can either start in a plain world and build structures together, or join a pre-established world where thousands of other players join in and play all kinds of modded minigames. The multiplayer scene in Minecraft Java Edition is bigger than ever, and there are certain ways to play with friends and other players.

Ways to play Minecraft Java Edition with friends (2022)

If players want to join forces and explore the world of Minecraft with others, there are a few different ways to do it. The Bedrock Edition of the game has a straightforward approach to multiplayer as anyone can easily create a server world. However, this is slightly tricky in Java Edition. Mainly, there are three ways to play Minecraft online:

1) Pre-existing public servers

Servers like Hypixel are the best for playing with other players for free (Image via Minecraft)

One of the easiest ways to play online with friends is by jumping into a pre-existing popular public server. Servers like Hypixel, Mineplex, Complex Gaming, etc. are filled with loads of players playing all kinds of minigames. These servers also offer players their own area to play the vanilla version of the game with other players. With this method, players don't have to worry about setting up a server. They can simply enter the server address in the multiplayer option of the game and enter the world to join their friends and other players.

2) Creating a Minecraft Java Edition server manually

Download page for the .jar server file (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is one of the most difficult ways to play with friends in the game. Mojang offers players a way to create their own server using their PC and play with others. However, setting up the server can be tricky for most novice players. Setting up a server requires a Java file to be downloaded from the official site. If players are on a Windows PC, they will have to tinker with the path environment variable and then run the java file with a specific command in the command prompt.

The only plus point is that players will have their very own server world where they have full control and can play privately with other players.

3) Playing on Realms server

Realms page in Java Edition (Image via Minecraft)

This is the easiest way to create a private server world in Java Edition. However, this method costs real money. Realms is a feature in the game through which players can pay a monthly subscription fee to Mojang in order to get a personal server world where they can play with friends. Here, players don't have to fiddle with complex commands and java files as the company will give them the server world. In one Realms world, a total of 10 players can join and play together.

The price to have Realms world is $7.99 per month. Hence, if players want a hassle-free private multiplayer experience, they can pay to get this feature in Minecraft Java Edition.

Additionally, there are several websites that offer free or subscription-based server worlds as well. However, players are strictly advised to not go to free server world websites as they can be malicious and dangerous. Players should only stick to the official and well-known ways of creating a server. Some websites might even be creating Minecraft servers illegally.

Edited by Mayank Shete