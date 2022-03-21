131 Minecraft Realms maps creators do virtual meet in new record

Reddit is filled with tons of communities for all kinds of games, and Minecraft is no different. The MC subreddit is one of the biggest communities on Reddit, boasting 6.3 million users. All players, including content creators, come here to get help, ask for suggestions, or showcase their build.

Even official Mojang developers use the subreddit to learn more about the community. Many players also share their MC world records in the subreddit. A Redditor recently shared a clip featuring a collaboration between the 131 Realms mapmakers.

Realms is an official Minecraft server hosting service offered by Mojang. While most players know Realms for their servers, it also provides various custom-created maps. This post showcased the annual meetup of Realms map creators.

131 Realm Mapmakers meetup in Minecraft

Post

Reddit user u/ Akittylover shared a clip on the official Minecraft subreddit, featuring them and over a hundred map creators posing to take a group photo. Bringing in so many creators and coordinating with them is a difficult task.

The 20 second-long clip began with 131 content creators ready for the photoshoot. At the front of the seating area, viewers can spot a player wearing the official Mojang cape. This means that an official developer also took part in this collaboration.

All mapmakers were lined up in rows in the custom Minecraft world. All the creators were wearing their skins and the official Realm Map Maker cape. After flaunting their character skins, they made a quick 180 turn to boast their capes and prove that they are official map makers.

Reactions

The post received almost 6K upvotes and lots of positive comments. Here are some of the notable reactions from other Reddit users:

Redditor u/Amblit wondered if the map makers were trying to replicate the Club Penguin dance. Their movement certainly looked like that, but their intentions were probably not the Club Penguin dance. Redditor u/CrippyCrispy also pointed out the same thing.

Redditor u/_panda_vanilla_ felt downhearted as not many players know the value of the Realm Map Maker cape. Players can only get this cape by releasing certain different types of maps for Realms. As custom map-making takes a long time and effort, Mojang decides to commend the creators with a cape.

Redditor u/cpriper thought YouTuber Ethoslab also participated in the collab as the player had the same skin as Etho. The player replied in the comments explaining how they and Etho have the same Minecraft skin.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar