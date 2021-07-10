EthosLab's Minecraft skin, seed, mods and more

Since its launch, Minecraft has inspired many players to become gaming content creators. Many have even been making let's play videos for over a decade. One of the oldest Minecraft let's play series on YouTube is Etho Plays Minecraft.

EthosLab is one of the oldest Minecraft channels on YouTube. He has been creating tutorials and let's play videos since November 2010. As one of the oldest Minecraft YouTubers, Etho has inspired many creators out there through his videos.

This article covers everything readers need to know about EthosLab, including his Minecraft skin, his world seeds, mods and more.

Who is EthosLab?

You've been etho'd (Image via Reddit)

EthosLab, popularly known as Etho, is an anonymous Minecraft YouTuber hailing from Canada. Throughout his long YouTube career, he has created many different Minecraft let's play series. He is well known for creating one of the longest Minecraft series on YouTube.

Etho Plays Minecraft series started on December 17th 2010 in Minecraft Alpha version v1.2.6. This series is continuing even today after 11 years. Etho has experienced every Minecraft update through his survival world and has reached over 500 episodes.

Along with survival mode, etho has also played modded Minecraft on his channel. His channel has gained over 2.2 million subscribers. With his gaming videos, EthosLab has influenced many Minecraft YouTubers, such as Xisumavoid, iJevin, Iskaal85, Mumbo Jumbo and more.

Etho is also one of the oldest and most consistent members of the popular server HermitCraft. He joined the server in season three and has been an all-time member except during season six.

EthosLab's Minecraft skin

Etho's skin (Image via Clipartmax)

EthosLab has one of the most iconic skins in the history of Minecraft. Naruto anime fans already know the inspiration for his character's skin. Etho's skin is of Kakashi of the Sharingan. However, his skin doesn't hide Kakashi's sharingan. The skin wears the jonin style clothing shown in Naruto.

EthosLab's world seed

Using Etho's Minecraft world seed is not straightforward since it was created in the very early stages of Minecraft. Players will have to download Minecraft 1.0 to get the same world generation as etho's.

Here is the seed for Etho Plays Minecraft series: -3561483247160496430

After loading this seed in 1.0, players can load the areas they want and update the world version one by one. Players should keep a note of which world version affected the world generation.

EthosLab's mods

EthosLab has played many different Minecraft mods and created let's play series based on them as well. One of his most successful mod series was TerraFirmaCraft. This modpack affects world generation and adds tons of new features to regular survival Minecraft.

Like many other YouTubers, Etho also uses replay mod, optifine, etc., to make his content more entertaining and beautiful.

