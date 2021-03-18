5 best Minecraft seeds for beginners in 2021

Every beginner in Minecraft wants to succeed. Each Minecraft world has a different seed; some seeds are easier to beat than others in the game.

Whether the player is looking for easy access to villages or an end portal close to spawn, this guide can help out in the process of beating the game. Here are a few seeds that will almost certainly help players out.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer

Best beginner seeds in Minecraft

#1 Mansion, pillager, village, and Nether portal

Seed 1 (Image via Minecraft)

This pillager tower near a village is definitely dangerous, but if the player is looking for a good battle, this is the seed for them. This seed will spawn the player in a plains biome with a nether portal in sight at the time of spawn.

Heading past the Nether portal, the player will see a village, a pillager's tower, and a mansion, all close to one another. The village is perfect for collecting resources in order to fight off pillagers and raid the mansion. It's perfect for beginner players looking for a challenge.

Seed: 1613434103

Edition: Bedrock

Biomes: Plains & Oak forest

#2 Everything a player needs

Village at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

Similar to the first seed, this seed spawns the player in a plains village. Around the village is a plethora of different biomes including plains, oak forest, desert, and acacia. In the desert close to the village, the player will find a desert temple. In the opposite direction, the player will find Nether portal ruins.

Seed: -9065479248748140566

Edition: Java

Biomes: Oak forest, Plains, Desert, Acacia

#3 Two villages, two biomes

Overview of the first village (Image via Minecraft)

The player spawns right outside of a plains village. Upon closer examination, there is also a desert village and Nether portal within walking distance of this first village. There are also open lava pools in the surrounding desert. There's an ease of access to resources in this world, as in the opposite direction, lays a large acacia biome filled with trees.

Seed: -1654510255

Edition: Java

Biomes: Plains & Desert

#4 Badlands Mineshaft

Desert/badlands village (Image via Minecraft)

The player spawns in a plains biome right next to a small desert biome containing a desert/badlands village. Inside the village, under the blacksmith's house, is the entrance to a mineshaft. Not far away from the village are two Nether portal ruins as well. This seed also has diverse biomes including plains, badlands, desert, oak forest, and snow mountains in the distance.

Seed: -9064521785676267273

Edition: Java

Biome: Plains, desert, badlands, oak forest, snow mountains.

#5 Mushroom island safety

Village overlooking a Mushroom island (Image via Minecraft)

The player spawns in a plains biome with a Mushroom island in sight at spawn. As the player heads towards the Mushroom island, they'll run into a large coastal village. Here, they can stock up on resources and make their way over to Mushroom island for safety at night. Mushroom islands are very safe, as mobs don't naturally spawn there at night.

Seed: 7499282355462307969

Edition: Java

Biome: Plains, Mushroom Island, Extreme Hills

