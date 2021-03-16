5 best Minecraft seeds for newbies in March 2021

New players often have trouble getting the hang of Minecraft. In theory, the game seems simple, but for a new player in a world they know nothing about, it can get quite challenging, especially when starting first
When players create a new world in Minecraft, the world is assigned a unique set of numbers, this is called a seed. Certain seeds come with built-in resources such as a spawn point close to a large village or abnormalities in the world that make it more survivable.
Also Read: Top 5 Best Minecraft servers with Jobs
Here is a list of the top five seeds from March 2021. Seeds for both Java and Bedrock Minecraft are included.
Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer
What are the best Minecraft seeds for newbies in March 2021?
#5 All in one - Village, mansion, forest, multiple biomes
The player spawns directly next to a large village, mansion, and dark oak forest. On top of that, swamp, desert, and jungle biomes are all in close distance to the spawn point. In the field, a little outside the village, there's even the ruins of a Nether portal giving players easy access to the Nether.
Seed: 8096440516871380204
Edition: Java
Biome: Plains & Dark Oak Forest
#4 Never fear, few mobs here
With this seed, players spawn on an island just a short swim away from a Mushroom island and desert village. No harmful mobs spawn on Mushroom islands (this includes the underground.) This makes Mushroom Island one of the safest places for new players.
Seed: 3588379420033376615
Edition: Java
Biome: Mushroom, Ocean, & Desert
#3 Tame, not lame
This seed is for players who want an easier time with resources but aren't necessarily looking to spawn in a village. This seed spawns the players in a regular Oak Forest with Plains, Spruce Forest, Swamp and Mountainous biomes all within close walking distance.
Seed: 1238645065
Edition: Bedrock
Biomes: Oak Forest, Plains, Spruce Forest, Swamp, Mountains
#2 Resource ready
This seed spawns the player in the middle of the jungle, which is great for resources. While there may not be a village in sight, there are multiple biomes close to the spawn including a Mushroom biome.
Seed: 1072988533
Edition: Bedrock
Biomes: Jungle, Mushroom, Badlands, Acacia
#1 Double Blacksmith & Coral Reef
Last, but certainly not least, is a double blacksmith village right on the open ocean. This is a great spawn point for new players, and great for fishing too! The surroundings are full of different forests and biomes as well.
Seed: 1792133092
Edition: Bedrock
Biomes: Plains, Oak Forest, Spruce Forest, Winter, Ocean
Related: Five best ways to find mineshafts in Minecraft