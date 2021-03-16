5 best Minecraft seeds for newbies in March 2021

New players often have trouble getting the hang of Minecraft. In theory, the game seems simple, but for a new player in a world they know nothing about, it can get quite challenging, especially when starting first

When players create a new world in Minecraft, the world is assigned a unique set of numbers, this is called a seed. Certain seeds come with built-in resources such as a spawn point close to a large village or abnormalities in the world that make it more survivable.

Also Read: Top 5 Best Minecraft servers with Jobs

Here is a list of the top five seeds from March 2021. Seeds for both Java and Bedrock Minecraft are included.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer

What are the best Minecraft seeds for newbies in March 2021?

#5 All in one - Village, mansion, forest, multiple biomes

Overlooking spawn region (Image via Minecraft)

The player spawns directly next to a large village, mansion, and dark oak forest. On top of that, swamp, desert, and jungle biomes are all in close distance to the spawn point. In the field, a little outside the village, there's even the ruins of a Nether portal giving players easy access to the Nether.

Seed: 8096440516871380204

Advertisement

Edition: Java

Biome: Plains & Dark Oak Forest

#4 Never fear, few mobs here

View of seed from spawn (Image via Minecraft)

With this seed, players spawn on an island just a short swim away from a Mushroom island and desert village. No harmful mobs spawn on Mushroom islands (this includes the underground.) This makes Mushroom Island one of the safest places for new players.

Seed: 3588379420033376615

Edition: Java

Biome: Mushroom, Ocean, & Desert

#3 Tame, not lame

View from spawn in the air (Image via Minecraft)

Advertisement

This seed is for players who want an easier time with resources but aren't necessarily looking to spawn in a village. This seed spawns the players in a regular Oak Forest with Plains, Spruce Forest, Swamp and Mountainous biomes all within close walking distance.

Seed: 1238645065

Edition: Bedrock

Biomes: Oak Forest, Plains, Spruce Forest, Swamp, Mountains

#2 Resource ready

View from spawn in the air (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in the middle of the jungle, which is great for resources. While there may not be a village in sight, there are multiple biomes close to the spawn including a Mushroom biome.

Seed: 1072988533

Edition: Bedrock

Biomes: Jungle, Mushroom, Badlands, Acacia

#1 Double Blacksmith & Coral Reef

Double blacksmith village (Image via Minecraft)

Advertisement

Last, but certainly not least, is a double blacksmith village right on the open ocean. This is a great spawn point for new players, and great for fishing too! The surroundings are full of different forests and biomes as well.

Seed: 1792133092

Edition: Bedrock

Biomes: Plains, Oak Forest, Spruce Forest, Winter, Ocean

Related: Five best ways to find mineshafts in Minecraft