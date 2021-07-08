Hermitcraft Season 8: Minecraft server details, members, seed, mods, and more

The popular Minecraft Hermitcraft server is back with a new season. It is the eighth season of the series since its creation in 2012. As the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs, Part 1 release came closer. The hermits decided to bid farewell to the fabulous season seven.

After the 1.17 update, all fellow members decided to begin a new journey. This time, things are somewhat different on hermitcraft servers. Players have decided to stick together and build their bases close to each other, leading to many funny interactions.

Season eight has some new mods as well as two new members. This article covers everything readers need to know about Hermitcraft season 8, the home of wholesome, family-friendly Minecraft creators.

Hermits start a new Minecraft journey with Hermitcraft Season eight

After some days of 1.17 release, Hermitcraft season eight began on 19 June 2020. The season began with Mumbo Jumbo giving a warm welcome to all returning members of Hermitcraft. He introduced the two new member hermits to everyone.

GeminiTay and PearlescentMoon joined the Hermitcraft server. Both of these Minecraft creators are known for their beautiful building skills and knowledge. They are surely going to make Hermitcraft more beautiful.

List of members

Along with Gemini and Pearl, fans can also find other fellow hermits:

BdoubleO100

Cubfan135

Docm77

EthosLab

FalseSymmetry

GoodTimesWithScar

Grian

Hypnotizd

iJevin

ImpulseSV

Iskall85

JoeHills

Keralis Keralis

MumboJumbo

Rendog

Stressmonster101

TangoTek

TinFoilChef

VintageBeef

Welsknight

xBCrafted

XisumaVoid

ZedaphPlays

ZombieCleo

Many fans are glad to know that no hermit has left the server. With the addition of two more builders, this season is undoubtedly going to be a fantastic one.

Hermitcraft season eight Minecraft seed

Like in previous seasons, the seed for Hermitcraft season 8 has already been revealed. The seed for season 8 is: -7381235180058670651

This seed features a massive continent with various biomes on land with warm and cold oceans surrounding from all sides. Hermits have decided to stick around together this time as many members have built their beginners bases close to each other.

Fans will see the hermits building their massive bases and farms on the continent. Areas outside the continent will probably be loaded when the 1.18 update releases to find new features.

Mods and datapacks in Hermitcraft season 8

Xisumavoid, the server administrator, adds datapacks and mods to improve the overall experience of fellow hermits on the server. In season seven, Xisuma and Impulse and BdoubleO100 tested the voice proximity mod, which adds voice chat to Minecraft.

Xisuma also continues to use lithium mod for the Minecraft server to improve the overall performance. This mod has been added to the server. Season eight also has a Custom Roleplay Data datapack to change models of items. There are datapacks from Vanilla Tweaks, such as More Mob Heads, No Enderman Grief, Track Statistics, Player Head Drops, and more.

Click here to download Minecraft datapacks and resource packs from Vanilla Tweaks.

