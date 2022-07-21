How to enable cheats in Minecraft 1.19 update

Cheats in the Minecraft 1.19 update is a special feature that lets players perform certain unconventional actions in the game. When users play in a normal survival mode, they have to take care of their health, hunger, and deal with mobs, among other things. If they want a block, they have to mine it with the right tool to obtain it. However, the game completely changes with the help of cheats.

Where most games in the world discourage the use of cheats, Mojang deliberately added a toggle to switch them on regardless of the world. This is because players frequently use them to create stunning structures and play around with the mechanics of the game.

Of course, if players want to immerse themselves in the original game, they can play the game without any cheats. However, cheats can enable them to fly, have infinite blocks, and even the power to kill anyone instantly.

Ways to enable cheats in Minecraft 1.19 update (for both editions)

When it comes to enabling cheats in a world in the Minecraft 1.19 update, there are several ways to do so. Both Bedrock and Java Edition offer their own ways to enable them. In Bedrock, activating cheats is quite easy, whereas, in Java Edition, it can be slightly tricky depending on whether the world is new or existing.

Enabling cheats in Bedrock Edition in Minecraft 1.19

Activate cheats option in the world settings (Image via Mojang)

In Bedrock Edition, players will have both the option to enable cheats during the creation of a world as well as after the world is created. Once a new world is brought into existence, gamers will be able to change its settings. If they scroll down the list, they will be able to spot a toggle named Activate Cheats. This will enable them to enter commands and change some of the core features of the game.

Alternatively, if players want to enable cheats in an existing world, they can do so by accessing the list of created worlds. They must then click the Edit button that has a pencil logo right and is right next to the world. Here, they will be able to change the world settings. If players scroll down, they will be able to find the same toggle. By turning it on, they can access commands.

When players are in creative mode, they will also be able to get any block from the game and even fly around the world without Elytra.

Enabling cheats in Java Edition in Minecraft 1.19

There are two ways to enable cheats in Java Edition; the method depends on whether a new world is being created or if it already exists.

New world creation

Allow cheats option present while creating a new world (Image via Mojang)

If players are creating a new world, they will see the Allow cheats toggle during the creation. If players turn this on, the world will permanently have cheats enabled in it. This only works if the world is new.

Existing world

Enabling cheats in existing world using LAN world settings (Image via Mojang)

On the other hand, if the world already exists, players won't be able to enable cheats permanently. A temporary method for enabling them is by going into the Open to LAN option in the pause menu and turning on cheats through there. When players open the world to LAN, they will be able to use cheats; however, the settings will reset if the player leaves and rejoins the world in the Minecraft 1.19 update.

