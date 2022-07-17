Minecraft 1.19.10 update Bedrock Edition: All the additions and changes

The Minecraft 1.19.10 update for Bedrock Edition was recently released on July 12. After the successful release of The Wild Update, this is a small incremental update that brings some changes and loads of bug fixes. Mojang immediately started working on this update after the release of the 1.19 version. Players can now update the game to experience all the new features.

While the incremental update is for both Java and Bedrock Editions, it was first released on Bedrock. Java Edition players will have to wait a little longer since the update is still in the pre-release phase. These smaller updates do not bring huge additions or changes. Instead, they try to fix all the smaller details of the already released features.

All the new features and fixes in Minecraft 1.19.10 update for Bedrock Edition

Features and changes

Some of the main changes that are featured (Image via Minecraft 1.19.10 update)

The Minecraft 1.19.10 update features a small list of additions and changes related to The Wild Update. It only adds a few things that are brand new. One of the main features is related to Allays and how they can dance and duplicate. Other than that, some commands, spawn eggs, death screen information, and more changes have been modified and added. Here is the full changelog list for the latest Bedrock Edition update:

Allay Duplication

When an Allay hears a Jukebox playing, it will do a dance animation

If the Jukebox stops playing, or if the Allay gets too far away from the Jukebox, it will stop dancing

If the Allay is given an Amethyst Shard while dancing, it will play a small amethyst sound, make a heart, and duplicate into another Allay

After duplication, both Allays will have a 5-minute cooldown before being able to duplicate again

Changes

Expanded the '/locate' command into locate structure and locate biome

The Trader Llama now has its own spawn egg

Added the player's cause of death to the death screen

Music is now included in the game files on iOS, so players no longer need to download the music pack from the Marketplace

Added Bluetooth mouse and keyboard support on iOS

Bug fixes

Warden and other mobs received loads of bug fixes (Image via Minecraft 1.19.10 update)

Apart from a few feature changes, this update packs a plethora of bug fixes related to old and new features of the game. Some of the main fixes are related to performance, gameplay, mobs, blocks, items, and more. Mobs like Allay, Frog, and Warden all received a host of bug fixes.

New Mangrove wood blocks and sculk blocks also have their own list of fixes. If players want to read the entire changelog, they can head to Mojang's official piece on the update at feedback.minecraft.net.

To install the latest game version, players can either go to the official game launcher and select the Bedrock Edition or head directly to the store app on any device to update the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far