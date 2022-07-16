How to slow down the Warden in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Warden in Minecraft 1.19 update is arguably the strongest mob to ever exist in the game. One of the most horrifying features of the mob is that it is quite fast at running towards players if it's angry. So much so that it can be quite difficult to evade the beast in the Deep Dark. Luckily, there is a trick through which players can slow the beast down.

The terrifying beast was first introduced at the Minecraft Live event back in 2020. After that, it was under development and was unable to feature in both the Caves and Cliffs updates. During this period, Mojang refined the mob and made it ready for The Wild Update. Players can now explore the spooky Deep Dark Biome that summons the Warden if players make too many mistakes.

Trick to slow the Warden down in Minecraft 1.19 update

Using water or lava

The beast spawning near a sculk shrieker block (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When players venture into the caves and the new Deep Dark Biome, they must be extremely cautious not to make any sound. Wardens are a type of mob that should be avoided and not fought. The beast is designed to be so powerful that players simply cannot take the mob head-on in a fight. If players make too much noise, the sculk shriekers will let out ghostly screams and call out the beast.

If players find themselves in a situation where the beast is spawned, the best way to tackle it is to sneak about and evade the mob. However, things can go sideways, and the mob can get angry with the player. Once it roars at the player, they will have no option but to run for their lives. When this happens, the Warden will run surprisingly fast to catch the player. This is where a water bucket will come in handy.

The beast gets stuck if the water flows in the opposite direction (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Players must strategically pour water on the ground so that it flows in the opposite direction from where they are; they should fill the entire space of the path. These beasts cannot swim through the water and will get stuck in it, provided the flow of the liquid is opposite to where the Warden wants to go.

It is always good practice to carry a water bucket wherever players go. It might save a life.

Even if the beast tries to attack with Sonic Boom, it will not hit players if they are far away (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Alternatively, players can also use lava buckets to slow them down, even if lava will not burn the beast. This will offer players some relief since the beast will not chase them anymore. Even though it will try to hit players with a Sonic Boom attack, players will soon be out of its range.

