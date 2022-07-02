5 most dangerous mobs and their abilities in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19 is filled with all kinds of hostile mobs that can harm players in several ways. The moment a player enters a survival mode world, they must protect themselves from anything that may injure them, including mobs. Moreover, as players progress further in the game, they will encounter some of the most dangerous mobs.

A mob's power depends on several abilities and factors. While normal hostile mobs will attack players with regular weapons and can be killed easily, stronger ones may obliterate players with one hit and can also take a long time to slay. Taking these factors into account, here is a list of the most dangerous mobs and their abilities.

Top 5 lethal mobs with powerful abilities in Minecraft 1.19

5) Elder Guardian

Elder Guardian (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The Elder Guardian is a dangerous underwater mob that spawns only in ocean monuments. These are larger variants of Guardians, making them the largest aquatic mob in the game. Three of them are in one ocean monument, and players need to kill all three of them to conquer the structure.

They have a special ability to shoot lasers from their eyes and deal about six hearts of damage in hard difficulty. They also have a special ability to inflict mining fatigue status effects that prevent players from mining any block since the speed of mining is drastically reduced.

4) Ravager

Ravager (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Ravagers are large hostile mobs that only spawn in the later stages of a village raid and will be ridden by any type of Illager mob. They are one of the strongest mobs in the title, with 50 hearts of health.

These mobs can attack players and deal a minimum of four and a half hearts of damage with a melee attack and three hearts of damage with their roar. If players are without strong enchanted armor, they can quickly die from their attacks.

3) Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Even though the Ender Dragon is the final boss mob a player fights to complete the underlying story of the game, the beast is not the strongest. However, defeating this final boss mob is not an easy task since players will have a lot to do. From finding a stronghold to destroying all the end crystals in the End realm, fighting Ender Dragon can be tedious.

The boss mob will constantly shoot dragon's breath at players that deal a lot of damage. And if players are too close to the mob's wings, they can be launched into the air and take a lot of fall damage as well. The mob has 100 hearts of health, making it significantly stronger than most other mobs in the game.

2) Wither

The Wither (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

For many years, Wither was the most powerful mob in the entire game. The three-headed boss is unique simply because players have to summon the mob themselves and fight it. Once the mob spawns, it will prepare itself for a few seconds, then fly randomly and shoot explosive Wither Skulls towards any player or mob (except undead mobs).

The mob's health in Java Edition is 150 hearts regardless of the game's difficulty, whereas, in Bedrock Edition, the mob has 150 hearts of health in easy mode and 300 hearts of health in hard mode.

1) Warden

The Warden (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

After the Minecraft 1.19 update, the Warden became the most dangerous and scary mob of all time. It has a total health of 250 hearts. And surprisingly, the mob is completely blind, only being able to hear and smell mobs and players. However, once it detects an entity and gets angry about the finding, the entity will most likely die.

The beast's melee attack deals about eight hearts of damage in easy mode and 22 hearts in hard mode. Its ranged attack can deal three hearts of damage on easy mode and seven hearts on hard. Its Sonic Boom range attacks can also penetrate walls, shields, and even armor.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far