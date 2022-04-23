What do ravagers eat in Minecraft

Ravagers are one of the most terrifying mobs in Minecraft. Fortunately, they only spawn in raids and aren't just running around the world eating and destroying everything. They have saddles, which they'll drop when killed, but they can't be ridden by anything other than Pillagers, Vindicators or Evokers depending on the raid.

Even though they can't be fed or tamed, Ravagers do sort of eat things in the game. They don't technically consume it, but they destroy things by opening and closing their mouths. Here's everything they can destroy that way.

What Ravagers "eat" in Minecraft

The first item they will "eat" in Minecraft is anything they are hostile towards. When they spawn in a raid, they will try to eat the mobs that they want to kill. This means that they'll eat players, iron golems, villagers (adults only, they'll spare the children) and wandering traders. Any of these in a 32 block radius will get "eaten."

Aside from that, they also destroy items with their mouths, which is the closest Ravagers ever get to eating anything. This does vary a little bit from Bedrock Edition to Java Edition, but the spawns are mostly the same.

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/ravager ↢ The hard-hitting Ravager is one fearsome foe! We spoke to the developers about the origins of this brutish beast (don't read this without a shield equipped please). The hard-hitting Ravager is one fearsome foe! We spoke to the developers about the origins of this brutish beast (don't read this without a shield equipped please).↣ redsto.ne/ravager ↢ https://t.co/lzKsf9Q8pB

Here's what they'll eat in Bedrock Edition:

Bamboo

Bamboo sapling

Beetroot

Mushrooms of both colors

Carrots

Carved pumpkins

Chorus Flower

Chorus Plant

Dead bush

Sunflower

Lilac

Peony

Rose bush

Large fern

Tall grass

Leaves

Flowers (not including Wither Rose)

Grass

Jack O'Lantern

Melon

Melon stem

Potatoes

Pumpkins

Pumpkin stems

Sugar cane

Saplings

Snow

Sweet Berry bush

Turtle Egg

Vines

Lily pad

Wheat

Crimson Fungus

Warped Fungus

One of the strongest mobs (Image via Mojang)

In Java Edition, the list is much shorter:

Beetroots

Carrots

Leaves

Azalea leaves

Flowering Azalea leaves

Wheat

These are all the blocks and items that Ravagers can "eat" across both versions. Here's when players can expect them to spawn. It ultimately depends on the level of difficulty.

Easy raids have three waves and a Ravager will show up on the final one. When that's raised to Normal, there are five with a Ravager showing up in the third wave. On Hard or Hardcore mode, there are seven waves and the Ravager is in the fifth one.

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/wanderingbeta ↢ The Wandering Trader, the Ravager, shields, and loads more! Try these upcoming features in the Minecraft beta on Xbox One, Windows 10 Edition and Android. The Wandering Trader, the Ravager, shields, and loads more! Try these upcoming features in the Minecraft beta on Xbox One, Windows 10 Edition and Android. ↣ redsto.ne/wanderingbeta ↢ https://t.co/ZM2THGWJ42

Ravagers can also show up with certain mobs riding them. These usually show up in the final wave and any potential bonus waves. They're also significantly harder to defeat since they are two strong mobs.

