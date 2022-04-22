Minecraft Raids: Number of waves, how to end and more

In Minecraft, there are a lot of different ways to get loot. Killing mobs is a great way to gather their resources, especially if players have a Looting-enchanted sword. Another great way to get loot is from Hero of the Village. This status effect temporarily lowers the price of trades from villagers and is usually a significant discount.

Fortunately, there is a way to do both. Raids spawn several Pillagers and other related mobs. By the end, crafters have tons of great loot and can get those heavily discounted trades with the villagers they protect.

Raids are one of the best things to do in Minecraft. Here are more details for those interested.

Minecraft raids: A complete guide

In order to trigger a raid, Minecraft gamers need to get the Bad Omen status effect. The only way to do this is by killing a Pillager Captain. These captains have a banner on their heads. They can be found in Pillager Outposts and sometimes in a group of wandering Pillagers.

Once they've acquired the Bad Omen status effect, gamers need to find a village. Technically, Bad Omen lasts for over 99 minutes, so there's no rush. However, the first time they enter a village of any kind, the raid will begin.

There are three waves in every raid and a potential for a fourth one (Java Edition). These waves will spawn Pillagers and Vindicators most commonly. In Bedrock Edition, the number of waves increases based on the difficulty level.

Ravagers spawn in the third and the potential fourth wave in all difficulties. However, if players increase the difficulty level of the game to Normal, they can also fight Evokers and Witches.

The same can be said of Hard difficulty, with the mobs spawning more frequently and with Ravagers spawning earlier.

Here's how it usually works for Easy Java Edition:

The first wave has up to five Pillagers.

The second wave has up to four Pillagers and up to three Vindicators.

The third wave has up to four Pillagers, possibly one Vindicator and always one Ravager.

A bonus wave, if it occurs, will have the same spawns as the previous wave.

On Normal difficulty, Ravagers don't show up until the third wave. In the fifth wave, it will have a Pillager riding on it. Vindicators follow a similar progression, but there is a chance they will spawn in every single wave.

On Hard difficulty (or Hardcore mode), Pillagers and Vindicators will show up on every single wave. There's a maximum possibility of six Pillagers in waves four, five and six.

On that difficulty level, a Ravager spawns in wave three. The Ravager/Pillager combo shows up on the fifth wave. The seventh and potential bonus waves have a Ravager/Vindicator combo as well as a Ravager with an Evoker.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition differs slightly. The three difficulties still increase the number of waves and randomize the enemies that spawn, but that happens far less frequently.

For example, in Bedrock Edition on Hard, a Ravager with an Evoker and a Ravager with Vindicator don't arrive until wave seven.

To end the raid, players must have killed all mobs in all waves. This will give them the Hero of the Village effect. Alternatively, players can escape to end the raid if they are in danger of dying.

Mobs killed in a raid can drop the following:

0-1 Emerald (25.6% chance)

2-3 Emerald (5.5% chance)

4-5 Emerald (5.1% chance)

1 Enchanted Book (5.1% chance)

1 Iron Axe (6.4% chance)

1 Iron Shovel (6.4% chance)

1 Iron Pickaxe (6.4% chance)

1 Iron Sword (6.4% chance)

1 Iron Helmet (6.4% chance)

1 Iron Chestplate (6.4% chance)

1 Iron Leggings (6.4% chance)

1 Iron Boots (6.4% chance)

Players can then use those emeralds to trade in the village.

