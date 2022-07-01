"My heart is broken": Dream addresses Minecraft star Technoblade's death after battling cancer

In a YouTube post, dream recently wrote about Minecraft star Technoblade's death due to cancer. He gave his condolences to Techno's family and appreciated him wholeheartedly. He expressed his utmost sadness and anger towards the disease that took Techno's life. Millions of fans joined in with Dream, offering condolences and resonating with him.

One of the most beloved and talented Minecraft content creators and players, Technoblade, sadly passed away today. A video was posted on his YouTube channel a few hours ago, where his father broke the news to the world. Soon, millions of fans and content creators from all over the globe expressed their sadness and pain.

Dream mourns Minecraft star Technoblade's death

Dream's YouTube post addressing Techno's death (Image via Sportskeeda)

Of course, Dream, one of the top Minecraft content creators, knew Techno very well. Both have dueled against each other several times in the game. Fan thoroughly enjoyed watching this combat. Outside of gaming, they were good friends and had a great relationship.

In the post, Dream expressed how the news broke to him of Techno's death. He further wrote that people must stick together and hold their loved ones close as life is short. After giving his condolences to Techno's family members, he also expressed his raw anger towards cancer, the disease that took the Minecraft star's life.

Technoblade kept his personal life confidential for the most part. Hence, Dream also urged and requested his vast audience to respect Techno's family and privacy.

Finally, he mentions how the Minecraft legend changed his own life. He spoke about how Techno inspired, challenged, uplifted, and gave endless positivity. He ended the post by promising that he would never take a second for granted and radiated love for everyone.

Reaction from fans on the post

Thousands of fans flocked to the post and expressed their sorrows for Technoblade's death (Image via Sportskeeda)

The heartbreaking news completely shook millions of players, fans, and followers. Not only was he one of the best content creators, but he was also an excellent player in the game. The entire playerbase respected him and was inspired by his gameplay. Hence, his death was mourned by all.

Dream's YouTube post instantly blew up as thousands of fans wrote their condolences with heavy hearts and appreciated the content creator for who he was and what he gave to the community. People talked about how he made everyone laugh in his videos and how other players respected him for his unparalleled skill in the game.

