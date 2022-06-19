Minecraft streamer Dream to donate $1 for every coin his team gets at MCC Pride Edition 2022

In classic Dream fashion, Minecraft’s most popular speedrunner is back with more positivity surrounding Pride Month 2022. This time around, the entire content creator and fan community of the game is coming together for a special version of the renowned Minecraft Championship (MCC): Pride Edition.
Around an hour ago, Dream sent out a tweet regarding the special edition of the MCC, stating that for every coin earned by one of his team members, he would donate a dollar to The Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is a widely-known organization that works for suicide prevention and crisis intervention for the LGBTQ+ community.
Minecraft Championship: Dream continues Pride Month festivities by donating to The Trevor Project
The 22-year-old streamer and content creator has always been known for being supportive of the LGBTQ+ community as well as being an active philanthropist. More than half a month after sending out a tweet gushing with positivity, which wished his audience a happy pride month, the streamer is back at it again, and this time, he is showing his support on a larger stage along with many of his friends and other content creators.
The MCC is an annual tournament that pits a ton of different content creators against each other in a series of friendly competitions. While the tournament has no prize money and is purely dedicated to having fun and bringing the community together, any and all money generated from other means (like donations) is usually donated to a number of charitable organizations.
Earning 'coins' is a method of keeping score during the tournament. Once the MCC starts, each of the ten participating teams, consisting of four members each, will compete in a ton of different mini-games. Each mini-game is based on a different core mechanic from Minecraft, including parkour, survival, combat, teamwork, and more.
After eight mini-games have been played, the scoreboard is consulted and the top two teams with the most coins clash for one final time to decide the winner of the tournament.
Reactions to Dream's donation announcement
Dream is a renowned streamer and content creator in the Minecraft community and has a massive number of fans. With his recent wholesome announcement, the community rushed to Twitter to show their appreciation and support.
Dream’s latest tweet came a few minutes after he announced that he would be going live on Twitch at 3 PM EST/ 12 PM PST/ 12:30 AM IST.
The streamer is teaming up with his friends and fellow Minecraft streamers GeorgeNotFound, KarlJacobs, and Foolish Gamers, and their team name is 'Red Rabbits.' Over the last few years, Dream has been a part of the MCC’s winning team four times, prevailing in MCC 8, MCC 11, MCC 15, and MCC 16.