Minecraft streamer Dream to donate $1 for every coin his team gets at MCC Pride Edition 2022

In classic Dream fashion, Minecraft’s most popular speedrunner is back with more positivity surrounding Pride Month 2022. This time around, the entire content creator and fan community of the game is coming together for a special version of the renowned Minecraft Championship (MCC): Pride Edition.

Around an hour ago, Dream sent out a tweet regarding the special edition of the MCC, stating that for every coin earned by one of his team members, he would donate a dollar to The Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is a widely-known organization that works for suicide prevention and crisis intervention for the LGBTQ+ community.

To celebrate I'll be donating $1 for every coin that every member on my team gets today during the event (unmultiplied) :)



Lets kick some ass! if you want to contribute, donate at Minecraft Championship PRIDE EDITION in 3 hours :D HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!To celebrate I'll be donating $1 for every coin that every member on my team gets today during the event (unmultiplied) :)Lets kick some ass! if you want to contribute, donate at tiltify.com/@thenoxcrew/mc… Minecraft Championship PRIDE EDITION in 3 hours :D HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!To celebrate I'll be donating $1 for every coin that every member on my team gets today during the event (unmultiplied) :)Lets kick some ass! if you want to contribute, donate at tiltify.com/@thenoxcrew/mc…

Minecraft Championship: Dream continues Pride Month festivities by donating to The Trevor Project

Pride celebrates that love is love...but we aren't quite sure what this was🤨 It's MCC day - are we all excited?🏳️‍Pride celebrates that love is love...but we aren't quite sure what this was🤨 It's MCC day - are we all excited?🏳️‍🌈👑Pride celebrates that love is love...but we aren't quite sure what this was🤨 https://t.co/1Q7DmIW2QI

The 22-year-old streamer and content creator has always been known for being supportive of the LGBTQ+ community as well as being an active philanthropist. More than half a month after sending out a tweet gushing with positivity, which wished his audience a happy pride month, the streamer is back at it again, and this time, he is showing his support on a larger stage along with many of his friends and other content creators.

The MCC is an annual tournament that pits a ton of different content creators against each other in a series of friendly competitions. While the tournament has no prize money and is purely dedicated to having fun and bringing the community together, any and all money generated from other means (like donations) is usually donated to a number of charitable organizations.

Earning 'coins' is a method of keeping score during the tournament. Once the MCC starts, each of the ten participating teams, consisting of four members each, will compete in a ton of different mini-games. Each mini-game is based on a different core mechanic from Minecraft, including parkour, survival, combat, teamwork, and more.

After eight mini-games have been played, the scoreboard is consulted and the top two teams with the most coins clash for one final time to decide the winner of the tournament.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ A little sneak peek just for you - we're all about being able to wear your pride in MCCP 22!🏳️‍ A little sneak peek just for you - we're all about being able to wear your pride in MCCP 22!🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/13DDWisyGl

Reactions to Dream's donation announcement

Dream is a renowned streamer and content creator in the Minecraft community and has a massive number of fans. With his recent wholesome announcement, the community rushed to Twitter to show their appreciation and support.

Dream’s latest tweet came a few minutes after he announced that he would be going live on Twitch at 3 PM EST/ 12 PM PST/ 12:30 AM IST.

The streamer is teaming up with his friends and fellow Minecraft streamers GeorgeNotFound, KarlJacobs, and Foolish Gamers, and their team name is 'Red Rabbits.' Over the last few years, Dream has been a part of the MCC’s winning team four times, prevailing in MCC 8, MCC 11, MCC 15, and MCC 16.

