Minecraft star Dream sends heartwarming message as Pride Month begins

Popular Minecraft streamer Clay “Dream” is known for being a kind and wholesome YouTube personality. Over the last few years, the content creator has sent out many wholesome and kind messages on the internet. Yesterday, to mark the start of Pride Month 2022, Dream took to social media to send out another positive tweet about love and acceptance.
Aside from sending out kind messages, Dream’s antics with his friends have often had his fans gushing over him. Multiple videos of Dream saying things like “You’re not worthless,” and “We love you,” and being generally supportive have garnered a positive reputation for him. In addition to this, his support for the LGBTQ+ community is something he keeps talking about in his content and internet presence.
“happy pride month”: Minecraft streamer Dream tweets about Pride Month and acceptance
The video below shows Dream and others tweeting positive messages during Pride Month 2021:
The tweet came early on June 1 and had Dream addressing the LGBTQ+ community. In the tweet, Dream sent members of the community his love, saying that they would always have a place with him and that they shouldn’t worry about not being accepted. He ended the message by saying that people should be proud to be themselves.
The Minecraft community, and especially Dream’s community, has often seen both extremes on Twitter, one being immense support and the other being toxicity. While the community has generally supported LGBTQ+ members and Minecraft streamers like Ranboo, Aimsey, and Antfrost, Dream’s own sexuality has been under scrutiny for a long time.
Many fans responded to the tweet on the social media platform, thanking him for his support and offering their own. The following reactions came from fans and other Minecraft content creators on Twitter:
Dream’s previous experiences with the LGBTQ+ community
In June of last year, the 22-year-old streamer became embroiled in controversy when he promised to donate his streaming earnings (subscriptions, donations, bits, etc.) during Pride Month 2021 to an LGBTQ+ non-profit foundation named The Trevor Project. However, he failed to stream during the month and received a significant amount of backlash with regard to the donations and his promise.
While many Dream stans (fans who are extremely fond of Dream) suggested that the YouTuber might have forgotten to stream, others pointed out that he sold “Pride” merchandise during the month of June, which confirmed that he could not have forgotten about his donation or streams.
Dream, however, did keep his promise and ended up donating $140,000 to The Trevor Project. Fellow Dream Team members (aside from Dream himself), GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap also contributed money to the donation.
Around two months ago, the 22-year-old streamer became embroiled in another controversy when people on Twitter and other parts of the internet like Reddit went as far as to call the content creator homophobic over a tweet where he was clearly being sarcastic.
Dream talked about the allegations during a stream on his Twitch channel and clarified his intentions and the nature of his comments by taking his entire thread of tweets and explaining each tweet by taking them one at a time. The matter has since been resolved for the most part.