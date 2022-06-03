Minecraft star Dream sends heartwarming message as Pride Month begins

Popular Minecraft streamer Clay “Dream” is known for being a kind and wholesome YouTube personality. Over the last few years, the content creator has sent out many wholesome and kind messages on the internet. Yesterday, to mark the start of Pride Month 2022, Dream took to social media to send out another positive tweet about love and acceptance.

Aside from sending out kind messages, Dream’s antics with his friends have often had his fans gushing over him. Multiple videos of Dream saying things like “You’re not worthless,” and “We love you,” and being generally supportive have garnered a positive reputation for him. In addition to this, his support for the LGBTQ+ community is something he keeps talking about in his content and internet presence.

love to any and all members of the LGBTQ+ community. you will always have me in your corner. you’re valid, accepted, and welcome, no matter who you are and whether you’re publicly out or not. you deserve to feel proud to be yourself.



The video below shows Dream and others tweeting positive messages during Pride Month 2021:

The tweet came early on June 1 and had Dream addressing the LGBTQ+ community. In the tweet, Dream sent members of the community his love, saying that they would always have a place with him and that they shouldn’t worry about not being accepted. He ended the message by saying that people should be proud to be themselves.

The Minecraft community, and especially Dream’s community, has often seen both extremes on Twitter, one being immense support and the other being toxicity. While the community has generally supported LGBTQ+ members and Minecraft streamers like Ranboo, Aimsey, and Antfrost, Dream’s own sexuality has been under scrutiny for a long time.

Many fans responded to the tweet on the social media platform, thanking him for his support and offering their own. The following reactions came from fans and other Minecraft content creators on Twitter:

percy! ☽ @woofsdrm @Dream this applies to you too!!! happy pride month :] you're so valid, loved, accepted and appreciated !! never doubt yourself on that. thank you for always maintaining such an accepting community. you deserve to feel accepted too :) i hope you have an amazing first pride month @Dream this applies to you too!!! happy pride month :] you're so valid, loved, accepted and appreciated !! never doubt yourself on that. thank you for always maintaining such an accepting community. you deserve to feel accepted too :) i hope you have an amazing first pride month 💚💚

Olivia @oliviaunicorn_ @Dream 🏳️‍ 🏳️‍ @updatingdtqk Happy pride dream this time last year I came out as bi and I wasn't comfortable with sharing about it to anyone else other than my family I am so much more comfortable and so proud of you to🏳️‍🏳️‍ @Dream @updatingdtqk Happy pride dream this time last year I came out as bi and I wasn't comfortable with sharing about it to anyone else other than my family I am so much more comfortable and so proud of you to 😁🏳️‍🌈🌈🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/mL9dRmCztZ

ChrisBeNormal @ChrisBeNormal @Dream dream i think now is the time to finally confess your love to george @Dream dream i think now is the time to finally confess your love to george

Antfrost @Antfrost



Thanks for always being supportive of me throughout the years @Dream Happy pride month Dream :)Thanks for always being supportive of me throughout the years @Dream Happy pride month Dream :)Thanks for always being supportive of me throughout the years 💚

hunter_hhhh @hunter_hhhh @Dream happy pride month dream i made this fan art for you 🥰 @Dream happy pride month dream i made this fan art for you 🥰 https://t.co/gcYAjBpnbN

michelle @kissyskep @Dream happy pride month dream!!! us unlabeled people r so cool :] @Dream happy pride month dream!!! us unlabeled people r so cool :]

Dream’s previous experiences with the LGBTQ+ community

Dream @Dream Pride month should be every month, so even though it’s a little early, HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!!!



Love to any member of the LGBTQ+ community. Will always have me in your corner, you’re valid, accepted, and welcome, no matter who you are.



LOVE U ALL Pride month should be every month, so even though it’s a little early, HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!!!Love to any member of the LGBTQ+ community. Will always have me in your corner, you’re valid, accepted, and welcome, no matter who you are. LOVE U ALL

In June of last year, the 22-year-old streamer became embroiled in controversy when he promised to donate his streaming earnings (subscriptions, donations, bits, etc.) during Pride Month 2021 to an LGBTQ+ non-profit foundation named The Trevor Project. However, he failed to stream during the month and received a significant amount of backlash with regard to the donations and his promise.

While many Dream stans (fans who are extremely fond of Dream) suggested that the YouTuber might have forgotten to stream, others pointed out that he sold “Pride” merchandise during the month of June, which confirmed that he could not have forgotten about his donation or streams.

Dream, however, did keep his promise and ended up donating $140,000 to The Trevor Project. Fellow Dream Team members (aside from Dream himself), GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap also contributed money to the donation.

Around two months ago, the 22-year-old streamer became embroiled in another controversy when people on Twitter and other parts of the internet like Reddit went as far as to call the content creator homophobic over a tweet where he was clearly being sarcastic.

Dream talked about the allegations during a stream on his Twitch channel and clarified his intentions and the nature of his comments by taking his entire thread of tweets and explaining each tweet by taking them one at a time. The matter has since been resolved for the most part.

