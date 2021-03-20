Minecraft: Dream stans face the wrath of the internet after death threats and toxic tweets surface

Recently, fans of Minecraft YouTuber “Dream” have come under scrutiny for several toxic tweets.

The past few months have been rocky for Dream. First, he was accused of cheating during his Minecraft speedruns, which resulted in his official records being stripped away.

Soon thereafter, Dream's home address was leaked online when a hacker reportedly doxed him after the YouTuber posted a photo of his kitchen on Twitter. The hacker located the house on Zillow. Dream quickly deleted that photo after the incident.

Now, it looks like Dream’s 'stans' have come under scrutiny from the internet for several death threats and other toxic tweets.

Dream's toxic community has been the focal point of many Twitter discussions. Users have directed attention to various toxic tweets and comments that Dream’s fans have been making on the platform.

The YouTuber recently made a statement on the matter.

According to Twitter statistics, only a very small percentage of my fans are toxic, so if you generalize all of them, consider educating yourself! It’s free, and you can always change your mind later. /j — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 20, 2021

this community has gone way too far...



A bunch of mostly teenagers enjoying watching content creators and making friends with each other? I have never seen anything quite as disgusting...#canceldreamstans — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 20, 2021

As seen in the tweet above, Dream defended his fans on March 20th. He said that offended people tend to overreact, and that his fans are “teenagers who enjoy watching content creators and making friends.”

While I don’t necessarily agree with the term “cancel” I do think that something needs to be done or addressed by Dream directly because they have gone WAY too far WAY too many times#canceldreamstans pic.twitter.com/SaVifzzRJg — The Knight for Smash! (@TheKnight4Smash) March 20, 2021

"dream stans are so toxic and so obsessed"



also the antis: pic.twitter.com/bPHqep1iBw — dyl is IA (@dylwastaken2) March 20, 2021

He followed up the initial post with another one, shedding light on how only a small percentage of his fans can be considered “toxic.” Dream added that people have been overreacting and generalizing his community based on the actions of a few.

#canceldreamstans



**REGARDING THIS HASHTAG**

tw// mentions of death threats and r*pe



i was like :( when i saw this bc i just like minecraft videos yk? but i looked into it and now i understand both sides! the “stans” they are talking about are the ones saying they want to(pt1) — ava h :D (@avaheberlingg) March 20, 2021

I myself am a fan of dream but going to the lengths of sending death threats to people for disliking him isn't okay. In all honesty it makes dream look bad. So please be better. /lh#canceldreamstans pic.twitter.com/glxa5fZy39 — kai (@II_kai_II) March 20, 2021

However, most people disagree with Dream because some of those fan tweets include death and rape threats.

Critics pointed to Dream’s post from November 20th in which he asked his fans not to send “hate” to anybody on his behalf. They cite this as evidence of the YouTuber knowing about the festering issue.

Moreover, as can be seen in the critical tweets, users don't have issues with the entire fanbase.

// nsfw ?, noah hugbox



Yo so dream compares stans to kittens in a regular way and yall call him a predator, but think its fucking fine to make the same discord kitten joke about ranboo??



Fuck all of you, I jurist hate this place and its horrible hypocrisy

/nbh — Tan 🌺 (@oni_gummi) March 15, 2021

#canceldreamstans No more dream stans! No more hate! No more unnecessary death threats! pic.twitter.com/swSGsQJt3l — Crzy (@crzygamer520) March 20, 2021

Dream stans waking up at 7 AM to go on twitter and defend dream until their bedtime at 11:00 PM #canceldreamstans pic.twitter.com/YqtpfDkIqa — Awesome Nintendo Facts: Future (@AwesomeNintend0) March 20, 2021

Fuck dream and fuck his stans pic.twitter.com/dntjbpfo50 — Solar that pink femboy imp (@Solar_thefemboy) March 20, 2021

The internet found Dream's logic to be flawed. His statement on the matter seems to be avoiding responsibility and deflecting to a point that critics are not making. Besides the other issues with the YouTuber's records, this is now an added reason for Dream's critics to be vocal in their opposition of the content creator.