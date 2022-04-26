"I'm in big support": Minecraft star TommyInnit talks about Ranboo coming out

Minecraft star TommyInnit recently talked about Ranboo coming out of the closet and revealing his sexuality. It was a massive moment for the streamer and all the fans supporting him. Twitter blew up with thousands of fans and other content creators supporting him and appreciating his bravery, including TommyInnit.

Both have been very good friends for more than two years. They've been seen together in IRL vlogs and Minecraft videos.

Fans of both content creators lovingly call them the 'Allium duo' in the Dream SMP Minecraft server. Hence, when the streamer revealed his sexuality, Tommy, despite his funny and loud online personality, appreciated him wholeheartedly.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @Ranboosaysstuff literal king shit my big Gay friend @Ranboosaysstuff literal king shit my big Gay friend

After exchanging a few tweets and replies in a recent stream, Tommy talked about Ranboo and how he came out. Although his personality was still funny, there were moments when he was genuine and showed his utmost support for his friend.

"Ranboo's gay. And I'm in big support."

Minecraft streamer TommyInnit appreciates Ranboo coming out

TommyInnit talked about various things with his viewers in his latest stream, including his fellow Minecraft streamer coming out of the closet. He started by saying that Ranboo is gay and how he is in full support.

People might even think he was joking, but the appreciation was genuine. Tommy soon humorously stated how he was in love with Ranboo last year. He said this at 0:38 in the clip:

"Things gonna be awkward when we next hang out."

Tommy humorously chatting with his viewers (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

The teen star then made a nervous face and said it would be hard to face Ranboo after this confession. His viewers joined in with his joke, started asking Tommy if he was trying to tell them something, and started suspecting that he was also gay. Of course, all of this was in jest, and the streamer humorously denied the humorous speculations.

The 18-year-old then told his viewers how he knew about the Minecraft streamer long ago and made fun of them for how they had no clue for so long. He talked about how Twitter blew up and their conversation with positive replies to each other's tweets regarding this.

Tommy praises his friend for coming out (Image via Canooon YouTube)

He finally became genuine and appreciated Ranboo for his bravery. The Brit talked about how the streamer is a big role model for him. Tommy finally mentioned how everyone was happy and proud when Ranboo revealed his sexuality fearlessly.

