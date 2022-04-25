Fans go wild as Minecraft star Ranboo finally comes out

Recently, Minecraft star Ranboo revealed his sexuality on Twitter. The streamer simply wrote "/srs" in a tweet on his main account. The tweet implied that he was serious about his sexuality and wasn't joking around.

This cemented the fact that he finally came out of the closet. The streamer has loads of fans all around the globe, and the tweet was flooded with positive comments from both fans and other content creators.

The streamer was mostly faceless throughout his streaming career. However, a few months ago, he revealed his eyes after removing his sunglasses. The move was hugely appreciated by fans and acquaintances, who claimed he was being brave by revealing a little of himself.

A few hours ago, he posted a string of tweets from his alternate account about certain clues to his sexuality. He then tweeted from his main account, stating that the other tweets were meant to be taken seriously.

Ranbalt @ranaltboo @smpearthbur The part where it showed the result of the quiz and then a single tear fell was comedic @smpearthbur The part where it showed the result of the quiz and then a single tear fell was comedic

Ranbalt @ranaltboo @smpearthbur twitter.com/ranboosaysstuf… Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff @Sneegsnag @jschlatt Good. Do not judge me on where I place my attraction that is for me to know and for others to be really confused about @Sneegsnag @jschlatt Good. Do not judge me on where I place my attraction that is for me to know and for others to be really confused about @smpearthbur twitter.com/ranboosaysstuf…

Ranbalt @ranaltboo @smpearthbur I mean how many more clues can I give @smpearthbur I mean how many more clues can I give

Reactions from fans and other streamers on Minecraft star Ranboo finally coming out

As soon as the Minecraft star posted the tweet on his main channel, his fans instantly knew that he had finally revealed his sexuality and was not joking around. His fans went into a frenzy and were extremely delighted for him. They flooded the post with positive comments.

Other streamers and content creators also expressed their joy and commented on his post. Ranboo tried to reply to most of them and thanked them wholeheartedly.

WilburSoot commented on Ranboo's tweet and congratulated him. They are good friends with each other and have been seen together in several videos.

Proud of you bud @Ranboosaysstuff It is a good day and all shall smile upon you and say "let's go!"

Other famous streamers and content creators like Technoblade, Ph1LzA, Jacksepticeye, and Quackity flocked to the post and commented on the tweet, expressing how proud they were of his bravery. TommyInnit celebrated by calling him a "king." They are very good friends and are frequently seen together in several game videos and IRL vlogs.

Rhana @SootRhianna @Ranboosaysstuff Congrats man! I know how hard coming out can be and we're all super proud of you 💜

There were also several comments from fans and acquaintances, many of whom expressed their utmost joy and congratulated him for coming out. Some even made positive memes on the reveal, while others made fanart of the streamer with rainbow colors.

Ranboo is a well-known Minecraft streamer who has over four million followers on Twitch and 3.8 million subscribers on YouTube. He started his career two years ago and was an instant hit. He also joined the popular Dream SMP server and became one of the main characters in it.

