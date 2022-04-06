Minecraft streamer TommyInnit leaks Tubbo's Tubnet server release date

Minecraft star TommyInnit recently leaked Tubbo's upcoming Tubnet server release date on Tubbo's stream. While on a voice call with him, Ph1LzA and Jschlatt, Tommy tried to increase Tubbo's heart rate, and in the process, he accidentally leaked when the long-awaited server would be releasing.

Tubbo is about to unleash his highly anticipated Minecraft server called Tubnet, where players will be able to play loads of minigames and hang out. It will compete with the likes of Hypixel, Mineplex, etc. However, Tommy accidentally blurted out the server's release date, at which Tubbo lost his cool.

Minecraft star TommyInnit leaks Tubnet server's release date on Tubbo's stream

In his most recent stream, Tubbo spoke casually with Ph1LzA, TommyInnit and Jschlatt while waiting in a PUBG PC lobby. He had a heart rate monitor, which showed his heart rate on the stream. Tommy being mischievous, tried to test him and started saying random words to see which one increased his heart rate.

Tubbo stopping Tommy after the server is mentioned (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

He started saying words like 'cancer,' 'poverty,' etc., and immediately landed on the word 'Tubnet.' As the server was his main project, the Minecraft streamer tried to stop Tommy as his heart rate started to climb. Tubbo said this at 0:14 into the clip:

"Stop. You know it stresses me out!"

Tommy kept saying Tubnet to see how far the heart rate goes. However, he soon leaked that the server would be released in two months. At this, both Tommy and Tubbo fell silent as Tommy realized his mistake. He then tried to cover up his mistake by saying 3 to 4 months, but the damage was already done.

Him screaming at Tommy (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

While Tubbo screamed at Tommy and cursed him again and again, Ph1LzA, in a disappointing voice, simply said this at 0:27 into the clip:

"I- I can't believe you..."

Tommy also screamed and realized his mistake, while Tubbo's heart rate almost reached 140 bpm, clearly showing how stressed out he was. Finally, Jschlatt entered the conversation and tried to say positive trigger words to calm him down and lower his heart rate.

Reaction from people on Tommy leaking Tubnet's release date

As the Minecraft streamer is quite famous all over the world, his fans quickly took Twitter by storm, tweeting about the hilarious incident that happened on his recent stream.

They expressed their utter shock at how Tommy leaked the server's release date and talked about his heart rate climbing the moment the server's name came up.

Both TommyInnit and Tubbo are well-known Minecraft streamers with millions of followers on both Twitch and YouTube. They have been good friends for a long time and have frequently been seen together in several videos and streams. Their friendship was loved by their fans, especially since the Dream SMP server story arcs, where they were best friends and fought with Dream.

