Minecraft star Dream releases 29 million subscriber merch 

Minecraft star Dream recently released his 29 million subscriber merchandise on his own website for a limited time. He announced this on his Twitter handle as fans went into a frenzy and flooded the tweet. After this, he also streamed on Twitch for a while.

Dream is one of the most famous Minecraft content creators of all-time. He started making videos back in 2019 and has amassed over 29 million subscribers as of yet. In less than 4 years, his exponential growth blew the minds of several other content creators as the faceless YouTuber became famous.

Reactions from people on Minecraft star Dream releasing merch for reaching 29 million subscribers

streaming in a few... 29 million subscribers limited merch drop dream.shop !!!!

Dream has faithfully stuck to Minecraft and constantly pushes brilliant content. He also owns the most popular Minecraft server called Dream SMP.

For celebrating 29 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, he announced a new clothing and accessory line-up. The announcement photo featured a custom-made coin, a hoodie, a bucket hat, and a beanie. All of this will be available for a limited period of time only.

As the content creator has millions of followers on nearly all social media platforms, his tweet blew up within minutes as fans and acquaintances flooded it. Along with the new merch being released, they were equally excited for the stream he mentioned. He rarely streams over on Twitch, hence his fans were extra excited about it.

BadBoyHalo, one of his best friends, humorously commented on his tweet. He wrote a funny pun that how the merch is out of this world.

BadBoyHalo, one of his best friends, humorously commented on his tweet. He wrote a funny pun that how the merch is out of this world.

Velvet, another rising streamer, also humorously commented on how they will have to sell their organs to buy one of the merch.

Velvet, another rising streamer, also humorously commented on how they will have to sell their organs to buy one of the merch.

Several people talked about the merch and how they bought it immediately. While some of them humorously expressed their sorrow at not having any money to buy the expensive merch of their favorite content creator.

Several people talked about the merch and how they bought it immediately. While some of them humorously expressed their sorrow at not having any money to buy the expensive merch of their favorite content creator.

Other than that, several fans were shocked that their favorite content creator was about to stream. They quickly replied to the tweet urging him to wait for them to get ready to watch him stream.

They expressed their utmost delight and excitement as they have waited for him to stream for a long time.

Other than that, several fans were shocked that their favorite content creator was about to stream. They quickly replied to the tweet urging him to wait for them to get ready to watch him stream. They expressed their utmost delight and excitement as they have waited for him to stream for a long time.

Overall, loads of people flocked to the tweet and reacted to the merch release. Many eagerly waited for him to stream where he played the game for a while, then went to r/place on Reddit and messed around the canvas with his massive viewerbase.

