"Just bought a new car!": Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound poses with unique car number plate in reference to Dream

Recently, Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound posted a photo of himself with a car on his Twitter handle and mentioned how he bought it. However, the striking thing about the photo was that the number plate read 'DNF' on it. This was in reference to his best friend and famous Minecraft content creator, Dream.

Over the past few years, the duo's friendship has taken their fanbase by storm. Both have been seen together in most of their video content related to Minecraft \ or any other game. They have been good friends for a few years now and fans simply adore their friendship and closeness. They even combined their internet names and came up with 'DreamNotFound' a.k.a. 'DNF.'

George @GeorgeNotFound just bought a new car! just bought a new car! https://t.co/6l8NFr1cZv

Both Minecraft content creators have noticed the love they get for their friendship and have frequently acknowledged the nickname given to them. Hence, George posted a photo of the car on which 'DNF' was written on the number plate, sending fans into a frenzy.

Fans react to Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound posing with a car number plate referencing relationship with Dream

As both of them have huge followings on all social media platforms, the post instantly blew up and received thousands of likes and comments. People lost their minds and excitedly commented on the photo.

Many were delighted to see the content creator acknowledging the nickname given by his fans. Others humorously posted memes about the duo.

Karl Jacobs, another well-known streamer and content creator, commented on the photo and appreciated the overall picture and called George handsome. He is good friends with both of them and hosts a podcast called Banter with another friend, Sapnap.

BadBoyHalo @BadBoyHalo @GeorgeNotFound Oh cool o_O it’s about time you got your license @GeorgeNotFound Oh cool o_O it’s about time you got your license

BadBoyHalo, another very good friend of the duo, humorously commented how George should get a license. BadBoyHalo, along with Sapnap, Dream, and George are a group of friends who are usually seen in several videos.

wiistef @wiistef @GeorgeNotFound are you gonna kiss your bestfriend when heatwave come on the radio? @GeorgeNotFound are you gonna kiss your bestfriend when heatwave come on the radio?

piso4 @pisolive @GeorgeNotFound why do you feed the fire george. why do you do it @GeorgeNotFound why do you feed the fire george. why do you do it

Other than these, there were thousands of comments related to the 'DNF' nickname from their fans. Some expressed their happiness when GeorgeNotFound acknowledged the nickname, while others simply joked around the post. Some even removed 'DNF' from the number plate and edited 'SNF' instead, as 'SapnapNotFound.'

Sapnap, another good friend of George's, recently visited him in the UK and met other content creators as well. Many fans were saddened that Dream was still unable to meet George and posted several tweets and content related to it.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan