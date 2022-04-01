"I hate GeorgeNotFound": Minecraft star Dream's latest tweet has fans confused

Minecraft star Dream recently posted a very confusing tweet expressing his hate towards one of his closest friends, GeorgeNotFound. He mentioned how he hated George and said other things to him as well. As he is quite famous and has millions of fans, they were slightly confused by this tweet and were unable to believe that he would say such a thing.

Dream @Dream I hate GEORGENotFound he is so dumb and stupid and SUCKS! I hate GEORGENotFound he is so dumb and stupid and SUCKS!

However, soon after the tweet went live, he posted another tweet from his second account, apologizing to George and explaining how it was only an April Fool's tweet. The second tweet came surprisingly quick as fans expected the joke would last a while longer. Even in the previous tweet, several people were aware of the date and took the hate tweet lightly as a joke.

dream @dreamwastaken @Dream im April fooling george i don’t mean it ignore this tweet please @GeorgeNotFound forgive me @Dream im April fooling george i don’t mean it ignore this tweet please @GeorgeNotFound forgive me

Dream and GeorgeNotFound's friendship and closeness is famous amongst millions of people. Fans of both the content creators know how strong their bond is and hence were simply unable to digest the hate expressed in the tweet.

Many fans have been waiting for the duo to meet. They were extremely excited for Sapnap to meet George in the UK and were waiting for Dream to meet George as well.

Reaction from people on Minecraft star Dream's tweets on hating GeorgeNotFound on April Fool's Day

Since the Minecraft star is highly popular on Twitter, thousands of fans and acquaintances flocked to the tweet instantly. There were all kinds of mixed emotions as some of them expressed confusion, whereas others knew about the date and exposed him.

In his second tweet, people made fun of him at how quickly the Minecraft star retracted his joke.

BadBoyHalo and Tubbo, two well-known streamers, humorously replied to his tweet with random jokes. They obviously knew that this was a joke and hence they themselves joked around in the tweet.

ellison @sapn2p @Dream April fools we know ur gay @Dream April fools we know ur gay

Several people were simply unable to believe him and humorously talked about April Fool's Day, which was soon confirmed by him in his next tweet. They humorously talked about how this was an April Fool's version of a love confession.

After he posted an apology tweet to GeorgeNotFound, thousands of people flocked to the tweet and made fun of him for stopping the joke so quickly. Overall, people got a good laugh out of the two tweets from their favorite Minecraft content creator.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan