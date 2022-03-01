Minecraft fans disappointed as GeorgeNotFound goes 1 month without going live on Twitch

Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound has been absent for quite some time. Naturally, when a streamer takes time off or doesn't post content for a while, their fans notice.

Followers have noticed and are disappointed by George's apparent absence. There seems to be no indication of why he might not be streaming anymore, which has worried them.

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss their disappointment and concern for the streamer, who has taken an unannounced hiatus.

Minecraft fans disappointed by GeorgeNotFound's one-month hiatus

George's official page states he was last live on January 28. For whatever reason, there have been no streams in precisely one month. He has, however, remained active on Twitter, which does confirm that no tragic accident has befallen him.

🦜🍓 diamonds💗 @gnfsgroupie happy 1 month since georgenotfound went live!



2 more days and it'll be on his alt too

this is scheduled im asleep

i hope he's well<3 happy 1 month since georgenotfound went live! 2 more days and it'll be on his alt too this is scheduled im asleepi hope he's well<3 https://t.co/MWrADmy0wl

He was also present in Dream's final Manhunt video, in which he was the last one standing between Dream and victory as he has been so many times. Unfortunately, that isn't enough content for his fans, who desperately miss him.

peach | fic pinned :) @peachwrite life is dull without GeorgeNotFound life is dull without GeorgeNotFound

Other Minecraft fans are a bit more dramatic, but the sentiment remains the same across all of his fans: he is missed in the streaming arena.

aura 👉👈 @aurawasfound @peachwrite not even joking my whole life went downhill after georgenotfound stopped streaming @peachwrite not even joking my whole life went downhill after georgenotfound stopped streaming

xae ♡ pain @hrtddrm so far dream has streamed, sapnap streamed, punz streamed, karl streamed, quackity streamed and bad streamed..

georgenotfound. please come back so far dream has streamed, sapnap streamed, punz streamed, karl streamed, quackity streamed and bad streamed..georgenotfound. please come back

xen @xentypical i dont think georgenotfound is actually real i dont think georgenotfound is actually real

nova ☽ @frootfound me somehow trying to connect the absence of georgenotfound with the clip of wilbur saying 'george doesnt want to do a vr stream yet, youll soon see why' and the snf meetup

im reaching i miss my streamer me somehow trying to connect the absence of georgenotfound with the clip of wilbur saying 'george doesnt want to do a vr stream yet, youll soon see why' and the snf meetupim reaching i miss my streamer

Lou @divinegnf @mohibyaoo George…Georgenotfound… has been gone for 27….days… Is this… How it ends for me? So emotionally drained. If you dont miss george i hope you get your ass bitten by a spider @mohibyaoo George…Georgenotfound… has been gone for 27….days… Is this… How it ends for me? So emotionally drained. If you dont miss george i hope you get your ass bitten by a spider

V 🃏 @wallflowrd WHERE IS GEORGENOTFOUND WHERE IS GEORGENOTFOUND

vanessa @typicalxvanessa ), and quackity streamed

georgenotfound it’s your turn. alright so karl streamed, dream streamed, sapnap streamed (well technically still streaming), and quackity streamedgeorgenotfound it’s your turn. alright so karl streamed, dream streamed, sapnap streamed (well technically still streaming 😭), and quackity streamed georgenotfound it’s your turn.

igi ♡ sapnap day! @igileee i have a 19 month sub to georgenotfound and he doesn’t even stream i have a 19 month sub to georgenotfound and he doesn’t even stream

GeorgeNotFound has not issued a statement or anything, but a recent tweet from Sapnap might hold a clue as to why he hasn't been streaming.

GeorgeNotFound could be traveling to the US (Image via Sapnap/Twitter)

Sapnap mentioned George, who lives in the UK, and showed a passport in the tweet. This could mean that GeorgeNotFound is not streaming because he's preparing to travel to the US.

It begins to make more sense when Minecraft players realize that Dream is more than likely hosting a real-life manhunt. If his latest and final manhunt video could receive two million likes, Dream will probably create the series in the real world.

GeorgeNotFound would be a prime candidate to join that manhunt as he's been a massive part of the series. For now, that's purely speculation. When George does return to the streaming scene, it's quite likely he'll have an explanation for his disappointed and worried fans.

