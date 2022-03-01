Minecraft fans disappointed as GeorgeNotFound goes 1 month without going live on Twitch

Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound has been absent for quite some time. Naturally, when a streamer takes time off or doesn't post content for a while, their fans notice.
Followers have noticed and are disappointed by George's apparent absence. There seems to be no indication of why he might not be streaming anymore, which has worried them.
Several fans took to Twitter to discuss their disappointment and concern for the streamer, who has taken an unannounced hiatus.
Minecraft fans disappointed by GeorgeNotFound's one-month hiatus
George's official page states he was last live on January 28. For whatever reason, there have been no streams in precisely one month. He has, however, remained active on Twitter, which does confirm that no tragic accident has befallen him.
He was also present in Dream's final Manhunt video, in which he was the last one standing between Dream and victory as he has been so many times. Unfortunately, that isn't enough content for his fans, who desperately miss him.
Other Minecraft fans are a bit more dramatic, but the sentiment remains the same across all of his fans: he is missed in the streaming arena.
GeorgeNotFound has not issued a statement or anything, but a recent tweet from Sapnap might hold a clue as to why he hasn't been streaming.
Sapnap mentioned George, who lives in the UK, and showed a passport in the tweet. This could mean that GeorgeNotFound is not streaming because he's preparing to travel to the US.
It begins to make more sense when Minecraft players realize that Dream is more than likely hosting a real-life manhunt. If his latest and final manhunt video could receive two million likes, Dream will probably create the series in the real world.
GeorgeNotFound would be a prime candidate to join that manhunt as he's been a massive part of the series. For now, that's purely speculation. When George does return to the streaming scene, it's quite likely he'll have an explanation for his disappointed and worried fans.