Minecraft streamer Aimsey dies by a surprise attack from Tubbo on Dream SMP

Minecraft streamer Aimsey recently died in the game from a surprise attack by Tubbo on Dream SMP. She is the newest member of the world-famous Minecraft server, alongside SeaPeeKay. Both were added just a week ago, hence she did not have any powerful gear to protect herself.

As Aimsey was visiting a zombie piglin farm in the Nether room, she found Tubbo AFK and stood beside him. However, he suddenly armored up and knocked her off the platform, eventually killing her. Later on, Tubbo met and talked to her, eventually killing her once more.

In her latest stream, Aimsey was roaming around the Nether roof on the Minecraft server and saw a zombie piglin farm in the sky. As she climbed up, she realized that both Tubbo and Awesamdude were AFK on the farm, gaining XP. After reaching the top, she greeted them loudly and humorously.

Awesamdude stood out of the farm area while Tubbo was behind the door, collecting XP. However, both were AFK and were not moving. She sneaked past Awesamdude and entered through the door where Tubbo was. As it was a 1 by 1 block area, she was standing close to his character. She humorously stated how she was feeling a little claustrophobic because of the space.

Soon she started to get XP points from dying zombie piglins, essentially stealing it from him. She humorously messed around with his character and even tried to push him out of the room, accidentally hitting him once.

As she started to humorously whisper to him, his character immediately started wearing all the enchanted netherite armor and held a weapon. She soon realized that she was in trouble and started backing off while screaming. However, it was too late as he attacked her with a knockback and fire aspect enchanted weapon and knocked her off the farm, eventually killing her.

The Minecraft streamer was in complete shock for a long time. She respawned in the overworld and simply walked around the prime path, speechless. Her face was somber and she was fuming after her death. In the end, she simply said how he went too far by killing her like that.

Later on in the stream, he met her again and spoke to her at length about several incidents and her death as well. He urged her to fight back and kill him but she was unable to and he knocked her off the path, killing her again.

Dream SMP is arguably the most popular Minecraft survival server where some of the most famous content creators and streamers play together. It is also known for several role-playing story arcs that have panned out throughout the years of its existence. Dream, the server owner, occasionally adds new members to the server that come up with new storylines and plots, making it more interesting.

