Minecraft Streamer Tubbo‘s subathon stream finally comes to an end

Minecraft streamer Tubbo recently held a lengthy livestream. A subathon, as it has been called, is intended to grow a streamer's audience through the use of one continuous stream. In Tubbo's case, this lasted for several days and had tons of highlights.

However, the subathon has officially come to an end. After multiple days of streaming (even at night) Tubbo is finally done and seems to be relieved by it, tweeting out in excitement that it's finally done.

Minecraft star Tubbo finally ends his subathon stream after several days

Tubbo tweeted at about 9:00 am on March 9, signifiying the end of the stream.

While it's probably a relief for Tubbo to not be watched every second of the day, at least a few viewers will miss his constant presence. Jack Manifold, who was a big part of the stream, certainly will.

Jack Manifold @JackManifoldTV @TubboLive WHERE WILL I GO AT 5am WHEN I CAN’T SLEEP NOW??? I CAN’T JUST HARASS TUBBO MODS OFF STREAM @TubboLive WHERE WILL I GO AT 5am WHEN I CAN’T SLEEP NOW??? I CAN’T JUST HARASS TUBBO MODS OFF STREAM

Tubbo did say this was the best stream he's ever done, though it was probably a challenge to pull off.

Tubbo @TubboTWO @TubboLive But to be real for a second tysm everyone that was the best stream I have ever done! @TubboLive But to be real for a second tysm everyone that was the best stream I have ever done!

Tubbo ended the stream by saying:

"Well, that's it. Holy s***! That's it. Bye everyone!"

The eight-day long stream was full of fun highlights, but a couple of things stood out. On one day, the chat was able to rile Tubbo up about Roblox. Tubbo has a long-standing disdain for the game and he explained it, saying:

"Chat, to put it into perspective for you, Roblox takes 70% of all money their developers make. Additionally, they have their withdrawal limit at $1,000 USD withdraws, which they take an additional $700 of and they pay their developers in Robux."

He threw in a few expletives for good measure. What was arguably the biggest highlight was when the Minecraft streamer may have leaked a very important date in his sleep.

Tubbo leaked a date on one night (Image via YouTube/Canooon)

During one of the nights, Tubbo appeared to mumble the words "23rd July" and "They're coming" to his viewers. Currently, there's no indication of what those might mean or how they might relate to Minecraft, but Tubbo did say that it was an important date that he could not talk about on stream.

Either way, the subathon has finally come to an end and viewers will have to wait for Tubbo to go live on a less consistent basis now.

