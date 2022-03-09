"23rd July": Minecraft streamer Tubbo leaks date during his sleep, making fans curious

Minecraft streamer Tubbo was streaming when sleeping, which is not an uncommon thing to do during his subathon. Naturally, he had tons of viewers who were able to see everything he did and everything he might've said in his sleep.

What sounded like incoherent mumbling (expected from someone who is literally sleeping) may have actually been an important date. Time will tell whether or not Tubbo leaked something important, trolled fans, or simply mumbled in his sleep.

Tubbo might have leaked an important date to Minecraft fans in his sleep

The date in question is July 23 of this year. What that date means is anyone's guess, though the Minecraft star did say he knows why it's significant:

"Did I talk in my sleep? Why is everyone saying '23rd of June they're coming'?"

He was then informed of his nighttime speech and why everyone was commenting those things, to which he replied:

"Well, that's slightly worrying because I know what that's referencing, and I know why that date is significant, but I cannot say on stream."

The 18-year-old added he doesn't really know what "they're coming" refers to, which might imply he was having a dream of some kind. Whatever it is, his fans have taken it and run with it.

While there's no way to tell whether it was intentional or not, the irony at play here can't be ignored.

That date is significant, and if the "they're coming" comment is linked, it could be a big day for fans. Dream recently talked about doing a real-life manhunt, and Tubbo might be involved somehow.

Until this all gets cleared up, several Minecraft fans of his are going to continue to be wildly confused.

While it does seem unlikely, it is possible that Tubbo did this on purpose. Leaks are often used strategically, and he could be intentionally leaking information. That would make his comments about sleep-talking beforehand make a little more sense.

Tubbo on stream (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

Ultimately, time will tell as July 23 is just a few months away. Viewers should stay tuned to find out if Tubbo has any more important Minecraft information to give out.

