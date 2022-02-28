Dream’s real-life Minecraft Manhunt announcement means a face reveal could be on its way

Dream, arguably the most popular Minecraft streamer of all-time, just recently announced that he is planning on bringing one of his most popular videos to life: The Manhunt Series. Manhunt is a mode that sees Dream running away from other players like Georgenotfound, Sapnap and others.

With the announcement of a real-life Minecraft manhunt, Dream also hinted at a potential face reveal along with it. It would be rather difficult to play a real-life manhunt with a full mask on, which has fans excited about potentially finding out what Dream really looks like.

Dream announces real-life manhunt video, Minecraft players speculate about a face reveal

Dream recently stated that the Manhunt game that occurred on February 26 was going to be the last one. This disappointed many fans who may have been watching his manhunt videos for years.

dream @dreamwastaken TOMORROW. 5PM EST. 10PM GMT. 6AM PHT TOMORROW. 5PM EST. 10PM GMT. 6AM PHT https://t.co/VbxIS9jQDd

However, he followed that up with the announcement of a potential real-life manhunt. After about 18 seconds in the following video, Dream announced he'll do one if it hits two million likes. It is currently at 1.5 million.

He even said he's scouted some locations that might work for the video. He's considering doing six hunters in this version to take it to another level.

He hasn't explicitly declared that the video will reveal his face, but many fans have been speculating on how he'll do it with a mask on. One even went so far as to theorize that the objective (rather than killing him in-game) is to remove the mask.

Sunshine💛 @sunshine_alt HEAR ME OUT OK



irl manhunt where dream hasnt face revealed yet and the whole point is to remove dreams mask from his face HEAR ME OUT OKirl manhunt where dream hasnt face revealed yet and the whole point is to remove dreams mask from his face

That would be fascinating as Dream has been making content for several years without revealing his face. It also removes the challenge of finding out what the objective will be.

It does not, however, give any clue as to what Dream's objective might be. He was always trying to beat Minecraft, but that's not possible outside the game. All of this means that it will likely be a while until the real-life manhunt comes to fruition.

Dream has not yet revealed his face (Image via Dream)

They'll have to set up a location with cameras and anything else they might need. Furthermore, they'll have to come up with rules and find the six hunters that Dream said he was considering.

For now, fans will just have to wait and hope that they'll finally get the coveted face reveal.

