5 best Minecraft servers to play Manhunt

Manhunt in Minecraft is a fast-paced game mode popularized by well-known YouTuber "Dream."

There are different ways in which Manhunt can be played in Minecraft. The most popular method involves 2 or 3 "hunters" tracking down and killing a "survivor." The objective for the survivor can either be to survive a certain amount of time or, in some instances, complete the game.

Minecraft servers are some of the best places to play Manhunt easily. On these servers, players can quickly jump into games with others and can even choose whether to take the role of a hunter or survivor.

5 best Minecraft servers where fans can play Manhunt

#5 Purple Prison - IP: purpleprison.com

Purple Prison is one of the best servers to play Manhunt in Minecraft

As one of the most popular Minecraft prison servers, Purple Prison features great Manhunt events. Players can easily join such events by entering one of the many designated PvP zones present on the server while the event is running.

Purple Prison boasts thousands of players and supports all versions of Java Edition Minecraft, ranging from 1.7.x up to the latest.

#4 RelayMC - IP: relaymc.net

RelayMC is a great place for players to enjoy a Manhunt mode that is similar to what's played by popular YouTube creators such as "Dream," "Tommyinnit," "GeorgeNotFound," and more.

The server also offers a competitive Manhunt mode where players can partake in ranked matchmaking and gain a skill rating.

#3 OneBlock MC - IP: play.oneblockmc.com or bedrock.oneblockmc.com

OneBlock MC is another great server for quickly jumping into a game of Manhunt.

Bedrock players, in particular, will be interested in checking out this server. Unlike all other servers on this list, both Bedrock and Java Edition clients are able to connect here.

#2 Tumbleweed - IP: tumbleweedmc.com

The Tumbleweed Minecraft Manhunt server brings a wild west twist

Tired of the regular Manhunt gamemode? With fast-paced wild-western action featuring guns and other new weapons, Manhunt on Tumbleweed MC is a great way to spice things up, especially for those already familiar with the genre.

#1 MC Manhunt - IP: play.mcmanhunt.com

MC Manhunt is perfect for players looking for a no-nonsense popular Manhunt server, where games are fast to find and fun to play.

Keeping things clean gameplay-wise, MC-Manhunt has what most players would expect from a standard Manhunt server. The server does what it says on the tin, letting anyone effortlessly hop into quick Manhunt games.

Fans of YouTubers such as Dream will also be happy to learn that the Manhunt game mode mechanics here are set up to feel similar to popular Minecraft Manhunt YouTube videos.

