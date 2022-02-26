Minecraft star Dream's final manhunt video releases tomorrow

Recently, Minecraft star Dream tweeted about his final manhunt video getting released tomorrow (February 26) at 5 PM EST, 10 PM GMT and 6 AM PHT. This is rumored to be his last manhunt video ever.

Dream is a world-famous Minecraft content creator with over 28 million subscribers on YouTube. He is mostly known for his manhunt videos, where he tries to complete the game as several of his friends try to hunt him down. Other than this, he has hosted various events and is the owner of the popular Dream SMP server.

dream @dreamwastaken TOMORROW. 5PM EST. 10PM GMT. 6AM PHT TOMORROW. 5PM EST. 10PM GMT. 6AM PHT https://t.co/VbxIS9jQDd

He has been posting many manhunt videos since the beginning. However, this is rumored to be his last one. Some of his videos have also come under a lot of controversies for various reasons. Nonetheless, the famous content creator made yet another manhunt video and tweeted about it being released tomorrow.

Reactions from fans and other streamers on Minecraft star Dream's tweet about final manhunt video

Being an extremely popular gaming celebrity, the tweet instantly got a lot of attention from all around the world. Thousands of his fans flocked to the tweet and expressed their sheer excitement. Several other content creators also commented on the tweet.

Wilbur Soot @WilburSoot @dreamwastaken



Wilbur Soot, another famous streamer, humorously commented on the tweet, telling him how a shield is made in the game.

Wilbur Soot, another famous streamer, humorously commented on the tweet, telling him how a shield is made in the game. He is one of the key characters in the Dream SMP server story arcs.

Tubbo, another famous streamer and an important part of the SMP server, also humorously twisted the meaning of 'manhunt' and commented on the tweet.

Sapnap and BadBoyHalo, two of his best friends, also commented on his tweet, expressing their sorrow as this will be the last manhunt video.

They have been in most of his Minecraft videos, including all the manhunt videos.

Antfrost, another rising streamer, also commented on the tweet, rejoicing that the video will finally be released tomorrow.

He has also been a part of a few manhunt videos.

While the famed faceless content creator had a huge following, the tweet exploded with thousands of fans commenting on it. There was a split of emotion amongst them as they were excited for a new manhunt but sad because this may be the last one.

Some excitedly commented that they were readying up to watch the long-awaited video, while others expressed their sorrow.

