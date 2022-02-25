Minecraft star Sapnap shows his passport as he plans to meet GeorgeNotFound

Famous Minecraft streamer Sapnap recently teased his passport on his Twitter handle as he plans to fly to the UK to meet his good friend and fellow streamer GeorgeNotFound. While he has a huge fan following on the social media platform, it instantly received tremendous attention as thousands flocked to the post.

Sapnap and GeorgeNotFound are both well-known in the Minecraft community and are also close to Dream, a world-famous gaming celebrity. With both of them boasting huge followings on Twitch and YouTube, the two are usually seen together on the popular server, Dream SMP, and other game-related events and videos.

In his latest tweet, Sapnap posted a picture of his passport and teased his friend about their trip.

Reactions on the Minecraft star Sapnap's tweet about his passport and plan to meet GeorgeNotFound

As these famous streamers have a huge fan following all around the globe, the tweet blew up within hours. Thousands of likes and comments were seen from fans and other known content creators and streamers.

Sapnap @sapnap @GeorgeNotFound ill come after my birthday honey @GeorgeNotFound ill come after my birthday honey

GeorgeNotFound himself commented on his close friend's tweet, urging him to come visit him the very next day. Despite his friend's intense excitement, he replied that he would only come to the UK after his birthday.

TinaKitten, another rising streamer and one of the newest members of the Dream SMP server, also commented and humorously urged him to open the passport, to which he firmly denied.

Other content creators like Karl Jacobs and Aimsey also expressed their excitement of him flying to the UK to meet his good friend. as the two have not actually met each other in real life yet.

BadBoyHalo @BadBoyHalo @sapnap GEORGE AND SAPNAP MEETUP LETS GOOOOOOO @sapnap GEORGE AND SAPNAP MEETUP LETS GOOOOOOO

Another good friend of theirs, BadBoyHalo, excitedly replied to their tweet as well. Being a part of the friends group, he has been featured in many of Dream's manhunt videos.

mik saw bts ☽ @fentysimp @sapnap WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS TO ME I NEARLY MADE MY MOM CRASH THE CAR HELPPP @sapnap WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS TO ME I NEARLY MADE MY MOM CRASH THE CAR HELPPP

kary. @drmful @sapnap MEETUP ANY MOMENT NOW I AM NOT ALLOWED TO SLEEP ANYMORE @sapnap MEETUP ANY MOMENT NOW I AM NOT ALLOWED TO SLEEP ANYMORE

leo @tinasdrmie @sapnap this was the most terrifying notif to get i thought this was the meetup photo @sapnap this was the most terrifying notif to get i thought this was the meetup photo

sylvee @sylveemhm @sapnap you can tell by the lighting this pic was taken in london @sapnap you can tell by the lighting this pic was taken in london 😱😱😱😱

Besides fellow streamers and content creators, thousands of their fans and acquaintances also replied happily to the tweet.

This will be the first time that the two famous Minecraft streamers will be meeting. Since George has not been to the US yet, he hasn't met Dream or other content creators, though he did meet Quackity when he came to the UK.

