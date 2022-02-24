Dream shows Foolish a preview of his final Minecraft Manhunt

Recently, popular Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Clay “Dream” showed a small preview of his newest Minecraft Manhunt video to fellow Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Noah “Foolish." The sneak peek was enough to increase the hype for the event, which is already widely talked about on different forms of social media.

The latest Manhunt video is due to be released on February 26. Dream announced the release of the video on Twitter with an illustration of him and his Hunters which said that it would be “The Final Manhunt."

Minecraft streamer Foolish and Dream talk about the latter's editing process, and react to a small preview

The interaction between the two content creators was part of a Twitch stream by Foolish. During the conversation, Foolish askes Dream whether he can spoil the Manhunt and tell the stream if he wins or loses. Dream laughs and responds that he will just have to wait and find out what happens.

The two then proceed to talk about how Dream edits his videos, and the conversation then turns into a small QnA session. Dream reveals that he is about 20% done with the editing of the video, and is yet to add music to his clips. He further explains that when he finally does add music, he constantly changes it until he is satisfied with the result. He also talks about how he spends an increasing amount of time on each Manhunt video.

The highlight of the Twitch clip, however, is the moment where Dream says that he can show a small clip of the Manhunt to Foolish. However, he does set two conditions, the first being that Foolish can only play the audio of the clip on the screen, and the other being that his reaction to the clip should not give anything from the video.

Foolish is visibly excited at the prospect of potentially viewing the unreleased Manhunt footage, and is soon sitting and smiling as he watches the clip. The clip itself starts off with the voices of BadBoyHalo and Sapnap in the video.

Other players and a Ghast can be heard alongside the players’ voices, indicating that they are in the Nether dimension. As the nearly 40-second clip comes to an end with some intense music, Foolish seems excited and hyped for the video.

What is MInecraft Manhunt?

Minecraft Manhunt is a video series by Dream, that follows him and a number of his friends running after him and trying to kill him in the game before he beats the Ender Dragon and gets the “Free the End” achievement.

Each Manhunt video has more and more players attempting to kill Dream. They also feature a ton of different tricks and parkour that he performs while attempting to evade his pursuers.

