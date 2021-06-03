Top 5 best Dream Minecraft Manhunt moments

Clay "Dream" is a Minecraft YouTuber & streamer known for the absolutely ingenious clutches he performs while recording his series, "Minecraft Manhunt."

The concept of Minecraft Manhunt is rather simple, but the execution is far more difficult. Dream must beat the game while being pursued by up to five hunters chasing after him, attempting to prevent him from beating the Ender Dragon. If they manage to kill him even once before he's beaten the game, he's lost the challenge.

Minecraft Manhunt has been a staple of Dream's channel since the first episode aired on December 26th, 2019. He's proven time and time again that no number of hunters pursuing him can break his ability to clutch his way out of a tight spot.

In no particular order, here are the five best Minecraft Manhunt clutches that made Dream infamous.

Top 5 best Dream Minecraft Manhunt Clutches

5) Dream's Ender Pearl Play VS BadBoyHalo

In the episode "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters FINALE REMATCH," Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch is in hot pursuit of Dream, nearly cornering him in The End.

The speedrunner has a mere three and a half hearts left when he sprints towards the edge of the endstone island, jumping off and immediately throwing an ender pearl behind him. Confused, Bad looks over the edge for Dream's remains.

Dream had thrown his ender pearl directly behind Bad, so he was able to sneak up behind the latter and kill him by knocking him off the edge. It was a clutch that was simple in concept, but had he thrown that ender pearl any later, his pursuer might've noticed and been able to get the jump on him.

#4: Dream's Fire Resistence Potion

In the episode, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters REMATCH," Dream had all three of the hunters after him, lined up and sprinting towards their target. Dream was cornered on the edge of fiery Nether.

There's nothing but molten lava below him, and one swing from the hunter's could send him barrelling into the fiery abyss. Before jumping off the cliff, he quickly moves his recently acquired potion of fire resistance from his inventory into his hotbar.

While barrelling down towards the lava, he slurps the potion and successfully gains the effect of fire resistance before he can be burnt to a crisp and lose this challenge. He successfully lost the three hunters too, as none of them were expecting this fire resistance potion clutch.

#3: Dream's Frost Walker Boots Clutch

In the episode, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 4 Hunters," Dream aquired a pair of golden boots enchanted with frost walker. This specific enchantment allows the user to turn the water below them to ice for a brief period of time, if the enchantment is put on a pair of boots.

Dream built a tall tower above the four hunters, desperately climbing to meet his height and, hopefully, get the final hit on him. He jumps down and manages to land safely in the water. The hunters follow and are greeted with an unpleasant surprise, as the once harmless water had turned into ice, and it killed them on impact.

Dream managed to slaughter all four hunters, two with his frost walker boots clutch, and the remaining two with his axe, appropriately named "Dream Slayer."

#2: Dream's Ladder Clutch

In the episode, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 4 Hunters FINALE," Dream's start to the challenge began with him getting punched into a ravine, narrowly landing in water.

Later, he towered up, and the four hunters followed him confidently. Nick "Sapnap" manages to match his height and catch up to the speedrunner, knocking him off his tower just as he's crafted some ladders.

Dream makes the impossible clutch of placing the ladder on the side of the block he lands on, as he's landing on it. He manages to catch himself on the ladder, inches from the ground, escaping the hunters as they slowly navigate down the towers they built to catch up with him.

#1: Dream's Lava Boat Clutch

In the episode, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE," Dream was, once again, nearly cornered in the Nether. Instead of looming above an abyss of lava, he was simply next to pool that, in one hit, could've knocked him out and ended his run.

Dream entered the Nether with a plethora of boats in his inventory. Audiences at the time wondered why he would waste inventory space, considering that boats crumbled in lava anyways.

That was until he managed to place down the boats in such a way that he was able to continuously hop off each one before they disappeared and escape his pursuers.

Dream leaves this incredible clutch with the sentiment:

"I saw that on Reddit!"

