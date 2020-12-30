The Frost Walker enchantment in Minecraft can be placed on boots, and will grant players the ability to walk on water by temporarily transforming water to frosted ice blocks.

Minecraft is home to a plethora of different biomes and regions, many of which are separated by oceans and seas. In order to cross these distances, players can turn to boats or slowly swim across them.

For a more fun and whimsical option, players can equip a pair of boots with the Frost Walker enchantmented. This will allows players to traverse across water, by transforming the water beneath players into frosted ice blocks for a short time.

This article will be breaking down what the Frost Walker enchantment is in Minecraft and how players can get it on their own boots.

The uses for the Frost Walker enchantment in Minecraft

The Frost Walker enchantment can be placed on any pair of boots that a player has obtained throughout their adventures in Minecraft. This includes boots made out of leather, chainmail, gold, iron, diamond, and netherite.

Minecraft players who happen to not have a pair of boots yet, can craft certain pairs of their own using four pieces of the appropriate crafting material.

Advertisement

The crafting recipe for diamond boots in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

As an example, a pair of diamond boots can be made with four diamonds at a crafting table.

Players must have the boots with this enchantment equipped in order to receive it's magical effect. The frosted ice blocks that are created by this enchantment are not permanent, and will eventually melt when exposed to prolonged sunlight.

To avoid falling through melted blocks, players can continue to move and create new frosted ice blocks. The effect itself opens up a new unique way to travel.

As an added bonus, players who are wearing a pair of boots with the Frost Walker enchantment will become immune to the damage of campfires and magma blocks when tread upon.

Advertisement

Obtaining the Frost Walker enchantment

Players who want to obtain this specific enchantment will need to do a little bit of extra work, as opposed many other enchantments. The Frost Walker enchantment is a treasure enchantment, which means that it can only be acquired from chest loot, fishing, raid rewards, or buying it from a librarian villager with emeralds.

Note: The Frost Walker enchantment can not be used with the Depth Strider enchantment. The only way to have both enchantments active at the same time, would be through the use of console commands.