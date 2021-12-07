How does the Dream SMP look in Minecraft 1.18?

On Tuesday, 30 November 2021, the Dream Survival-Multiplayer (Dream SMP) officially implemented a portal that leads to a new world updated to the latest version of the game, Minecraft 1.18.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part II (or Minecraft 1.18) was released on the same day that the portal to the new and updated world was created. The members of the server were understandably eager to officially play the new update on the Dream SMP.

The latest update implemented a complete overhaul of the overworld generation and classic cave systems, two massive features that have remained largely untouched for years within the game. There are now a variety of biomes within cave systems, as well as different types of caves themselves.

The overworld has been altered dramatically as well, with features such as an increased block height and depth limit, along with new terrain generation. This update to these classic (yet outdated) features has been anticipated by all fans of the game, including members of the Dream SMP.

Tubbo, Ph1LzA, Ranboo, Foolish Gamers, and Eret explore the Dream SMP in Minecraft 1.18

On 30 November 2021, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, Noah "Foolish Gamers" Brown, Alastair "Eret," and Ranboo all went live together to be the first group to transcend the new portal into the updated Dream SMP for 1.18.

Before gathering near the portal, a few rules were established by the group in order to make survival (and eventual lore) on the other side more gripping and creatively challenging. Tubbo proposed the first of the two rules proudly, stating:

"I propose we put down a set of rules in place! I say we don't bring any valuables or resources from this place into the new land."

The rule was promptly agreed upon by the majority of the group, however that same unanimity wouldn't be immediately achieved with the second proposed rule:

"This one's going to be a little controversial, but because they're linked I say we ban ender chests in the new land."

The content creators murmured and pondered about the rule for a minute, stating that it would become a hassle to go back and forth between the two worlds for resources they could've just grabbed had they been able to use ender chests. However, this rule was never officially agreed upon, so it's likely this will be a topic of debate later on in the Dream SMP.

The portal to the new world was implemented with some trial and error from the moderator of the Dream SMP, Callahan. Once it was up and working, the group of five rushed back on the server to be the first ones through the portal.

Once the five were through, they began scouring the land for cool generations within the world, intricate cave systems, and, of course, lots of loot to pillage.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons was also live while going into the new world for the first time. However, it seems like he's been the only other member of the server to stream themselves traversing the new world as of now, but that won't last long with the promise of lore in the Dream SMP for 1.18.

Edited by Siddharth Satish