Who are the newest members of the Minecraft Dream SMP?

The Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) has recently opened its doors to a few new members, these being Tina "TinaKitten" Kenyon, Dylan "BoomerNA," and Eryn.

The Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) hadn't made an effort to add many new members since the addition of Michael "Michaelmcchill" Fulton on May 16, 2021.

This cold streak lacking new additions to the server was broken towards the end of October. The last week of the fall month held the introductions to three (previously four) new members of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP).

Who are the newest members on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP)?

On October 22, 23, and 29, 2021 — The Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) expanded its server roster to include three new members, Tina "TinaKitten" Kenyon, Dylan "BoomerNA," and Eryn.

Previously, there was also a fourth member added on October 23, 2021, Demetrius "Jikishi." His inclusion on the server only lasted a few days after multiple underaged victims stepped forward to tell their stories of the content creator grooming them. These accusations were later confirmed by Jikishi, and he was swiftly removed from the Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP).

Dream addressed the situation privately on one of his secret accounts on Twitter. He stated with pride that this misstep wouldn't stop him from trying to uplift smaller content creators in the community, but that the actions of this former new member revolt and disappoint him.

petra @petraphobic just in case someone isn't in dream's private, jikishi has been removed from the dsmp after privately confirming the accusations.



The remaining three members have already begun to interact with and stream on the server, and have already proven to be excellent additions to the Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP).

What is the Dream SMP?

The Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) is a whitelisted, multiplayer server best known for its complex lore and several developing plotlines between all its contributing members. The server didn't always start as a plot-fueled project and was actually started with much simpler intentions.

In May 2020 — Clay "Dream," who notably founded the now-infamous server, created it with the intention of it being a place for him and a few of his close friends to stream on. The simplicity of the server was turned on its head when a certain loud, boistrious, and trouble-making member was added. This firecracker was Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons.

Tommy brought upon the first-ever lore event on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP). This series of events was known as "The Disc Saga." Since then, it's all been a rush of infamous history, new members, lore, and plenty of wars and bloodshed.

