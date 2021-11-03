Minecraft streamers Dream and Sapnap send fans into frenzy after posting pictures of their costumes for Halloween

On Sunday, October 31, Clay "Dream" tweeted out a photoshoot he had done with his roommate, Nick "Sapnap" featuring their costumes for Halloween.

Several other content creators have been posting their costumes on Twitter. That said, none have garnered quite as much love and attention as the photoshoot of Dream and Sapnap.

The roommates had a couple of costumes in their ensemble, including a panda onesie, ghost, and two characters from the recent, successful Netflix series, Squid Game.

Dream has become infamous online due to his content creation and various challenge videos on his channel, speedrunning skills, and creation of the ever-popular Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

Sapnap is often associated with the faceless content creator, partially because they're close friends and roommates, and also because his likeness appears and features in several of the faceless content creator's most popular series, including "Minecraft Manhunt".

Twitter reacts to Dream & Sapnap's costumes for Halloween

Dream posted a spooky photoshoot he had done with his long-time friend Sapnap of their costumes for Halloween.

The duo dressed up in a few different costumes, sometimes posing with their cat, Patches. Notably, the two dressed up as two of the main antagonists in the infamous and ever-popular Squid Game.

The tweet containing both of their fall-themed photoshoots garnered love from not only fans but also fellow creators, some of whom hail from the Dream SMP.

These content creators included Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Tina "TinaKitten" Kenyon, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Alex "Quackity", Dave "Krtzyy", and Karl Jacobs.

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @Dream Dream have a fantastic Halloween :] glad u guys had fun w this !! Like a lil family photo shoot w patches @Dream Dream have a fantastic Halloween :] glad u guys had fun w this !! Like a lil family photo shoot w patches

Tubbo @TubboLive @Dream Yoooooo nice costumes I’m a fuckin glizzy @Dream Yoooooo nice costumes I’m a fuckin glizzy

Quackity @Quackity @Dream This is such a beautiful family @Dream This is such a beautiful family

Dave @Krtzyy @Dream loving the squirt game costumes i mean squirt game i mean what.... anyways happy hallowiener 😖 @Dream loving the squirt game costumes i mean squirt game i mean what.... anyways happy hallowiener 😖

Dream replied to a couple of these responses on Twitter. He responded to both Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, as well as Tina "TinaKitten" Kenyon.

Tommy replied to the tweet with a simple quip:

"Can you send me a photo of what you look like pls."

The faceless streamer, to which, responded with a picture of a faceless individual flipping off the camera donning a costume themed after a Minecraft Creeper.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @Dream can you send me a photo of what you look like pls @Dream can you send me a photo of what you look like pls

Tina, on the other hand, replied to the initial photoshoot tweet with nothing but love, support, and heartfelt wishes for a happy fall holiday. She wholesomely replied:

"U GUYS ARE PRECIOUS. happy Halloween dream!! :D"

The faceless streamer replied back with a simple, yet sweet:

"happy halloween!!! :))"

Danny🎃 @DannySpoonz @Dream Dream’s feet look like they’d actually fit in clown shoes wtf @Dream Dream’s feet look like they’d actually fit in clown shoes wtf https://t.co/KtAMiBpRKO

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fans have been in a frenzy due not only to the release of a photoshoot featuring the widely beloved faceless streamer, but also the interaction and display of friendship between the content creators.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee