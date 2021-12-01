Fans excited as the new Minecraft 1.18 update gets released

On Tuesday November 30, 2021, Mojang released the latest update for their widely beloved sandbox game, Minecraft. This most recent update, Minecraft 1.18, is the second half of a two-part update that began being implemented on June 8th, 2021.

Minecraft 1.18 yields a complete overhaul to the classic cave systems and overworld generation, as well as a brand new music disc. Caves now delve deeper than ever before and they include new biomes such as the lush and dripstone caves. The overworld now contains several new sub-biomes in the mountains, such as the grove, meadow, and frozen peaks.

This update is one of the biggest yet and it certainly won't be the end of a slew of brilliant updates to Minecraft. There were several features and mobs that were meant to debut in the second half of the update, but these have been postponed.

Some of these delayed features include an expanse on archaeology within the game and the addition of the cave-dwelling miniboss that haunts every miner's dreams, The Warden.

That said, the subtraction of these features from the second half of the update hasn't dampened fans' excitement for the release of Minecraft 1.18.

Fans take to social media to express excitement for the release of Minecraft 1.18

The update was released today on all platforms, including all console editions, mobile, as well as both P.C Bedrock and Java Editions. This update has been one of the biggest for the game yet, and certainly has been highly anticipated by fans across the globe.

Minecraft 1.18 has, hilariously, trended online as, "Minecraft 1." There have been posts flooding in, generating excitement and sharing thoughts on the update on Twitter.

The latest update contains a plethora of polishing to the outdated cave systems and overworld generation. A recent announcement, regarding details of the release, spoke cheerily about the second half of the update:

"Don’t call it a comeback! No seriously, don’t. It’s not even a sequel. It’s the second part of the enormous, incredible, much-anticipated-if-we-are-counting-comments-and-we-would-if-we-could-count-that-high Caves & Cliffs Update!

Where are you going to begin? Are you going to channel your inner spelunker and burrow into elaborate cave systems? Will you be scaling the higher-than-ever mountains? Maybe you’ve been dreaming big and will go straight into mining large ore veins? You can find me in a dripstone cave, challenging the stalagmites to a staring contest.

As you can tell, there is so much to explore in Part II. The Overworld is getting new terrain generation, an increased world height, dripstone caves, lush caves, larger ore veins, candles, and friendlier goats. OK, that last one was technically a lie but only because I am now living in constant fear of being rammed off the side of a mountain."

Minecraft 1.18 is now available worldwide for all platforms and consoles, including mobile as well as both P.C Java and Bedrock Editions.

