Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs reveals new Tales from the SMP trailer

Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs recently released a trailer for the new Tales from the SMP episode. He posted the trailer on his Twitter which garnered a lot of attention. The upcoming episode, called 'The Maze,' will kick off Season 2 of the anthology series on February 11, 2022.

Tales from the SMP is an anthology series run by Karl Jacobs involving various Dream SMP characters. The episodes are canonical and connected to the lore, however they take place in the past, present, and future of the server. The protagonist in the episodes is Karl himself, who is time-travelling between the server's timelines.

The trailer showcased various beautiful scenes of some Dream SMP structures while certain dialogs from the Dream SMP characters played in the background, accompanied by soothing music.

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ Tales From the SMP

The Maze

Coming “Soon” Tales From the SMPThe MazeComing “Soon” https://t.co/GDkdGDCRr5

Reactions on Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs releasing the new Tales from the SMP trailer

After the Minecraft streamer released the trailer for the new Tales from the SMP episode, loads of fans and other Minecraft content creators flocked to his tweets to comment and react to it. There were many known faces like Quackity, TommyInnit, Tubbo etc. who commented on the trailer.

Quackity, another well-known member of the Dream SMP humorously commented on another topic for the anthology series. Karl replied to the tweet expressing his genuine interest in the topic.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @KarlJacobs_ just want to be stuck in a maze with karl jacobs, so close to karl jacobs, its all ive ever wanted @KarlJacobs_ just want to be stuck in a maze with karl jacobs, so close to karl jacobs, its all ive ever wanted

TommyInnit, another famous Minecraft streamer and a very important character in the SMP server, also commented on the trailer. He humorously expressed his want to be stuck in the maze with Karl.

Tubbo another known streamer and a member of the SMP server simply expressed his excitement for the new episode and Season of Tales of the SMP.

Sapnap @sapnap @KarlJacobs_ wow I love tales from the SMP @KarlJacobs_ wow I love tales from the SMP

Sapnap, another member of the server, also expressed his love for the anthology series.

Jack Manifold also commented on the tweet, saying how long he had waited for a new episode. The last Tales of the SMP episode came in March 2021, it has been almost a year since any new developments regarding the series were announced.

Many other streamers like Valkyrae and Aimsey also expressed their excitement towards the new trailer and episode.

g 💫🔭 @ksd_esign

I CANT BELIEVE ITS ACTUALLY “SOON” @KarlJacobs_ SUPER EXCITED OMGI CANT BELIEVE ITS ACTUALLY “SOON” @KarlJacobs_ SUPER EXCITED OMGI CANT BELIEVE ITS ACTUALLY “SOON”

Many fans from all around the world came to the tweet and expressed their extreme excitement for the new episode. Dream SMP is famous worldwide because of top content creators uniquely role-playing different stories on one server. Hence, thousands of people were excited for the new Tales of the SMP episode.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan