Minecraft star Karl Jacobs launches new clothing collection, sends fans into a frenzy

Today at 11 a.m. PST, popular Minecraft Twitch streamer Karl Jacobs posted a tweet on his Twitter account announcing the launch of his clothing collection, titled the AW21 Clothing Collection from Karl Jacobs. The tweet came just two months after Jacobs released the purple-colored “enchantment hoodie”, based on Minecraft.

A long-time member of the popular Dream SMP Minecraft streamer server, Karl is adored and loved within the Minecraft community. Karl regularly appears in a plethora of Mr. Beast videos, and is often known for collaborating with Minecraft YouTubers like Nick “Sapnap”, Thomas “TommyInnit” Simons, and Clay “Dream”.

Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs sends Twitter reeling as he launches new merch

The tweet included four pictures with Karl donning items from his clothing line. The collection contains six new pieces of clothing, including two hoodies, a sweatshirt, a jacket, a t-shirt, and a sweater. Additionally, among the items listed on Jacobs’ website are a $25 gift card, as well as a returning item - the enchantment hoodie, which first went on sale in September 2021.

While fans and some of Karl’s fellow streamers and friends were already hyped for the release of the merch, the official launch brought out the best in them. Twitter exploded as the merch dropped just an hour ago.

Early on December 6, the 23-year-old Minecraft streamer tweeted out counting down the days to his clothing line’s launch. The announcement was a pleasant surprise for many of Karl’s fans, friends, and fellow streamers, and Minecraft YouTubers like Quackity, TommyInnit, Zak "Skeppy" Ahmed, George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson, Antfrost, and Sapnap-- who all joked about receiving the merch early.

Quackity @Quackity @honkkarl I want my order to come with you included karl @honkkarl I want my order to come with you included karl

George @GeorgeNotFound @honkkarl send it all to me now @honkkarl send it all to me now

Additionally, other YouTubers and Twitch streamers like Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Brooke "BrookeAB" Bond and Charles "Slimecicle Dalgleish" commented on the tweet, counting down the merch as well. Pokimane commended the jacket included in the collection, while Slimecicle joked about receiving some items from the collection.

BrookeAB appeared to be taken aback by the turtleneck included in the collection, commenting "TURTLENECK!!!!! ARE U KIDDING ME", to which Karl jokingly replied that he would hand-deliver the turtleneck to her.

Slimecicle @Slimecicle @honkkarl Karl Jacobs can I have some Karl Jacobs merchandise from karl Jacobs website @honkkarl Karl Jacobs can I have some Karl Jacobs merchandise from karl Jacobs website

pokimane @pokimanelol @honkkarl omg the jackets tho.. v on brand, karl 😌 @honkkarl omg the jackets tho.. v on brand, karl 😌

Jacobs has been known to leak his merch in the past. Back in July 2021, Jacobs accidentally leaked his purple “enchantment” hoodie on stream. Many fans were ecstatic about the leak and design, and responded with enthusiasm, debating the release of the hoodie, which eventually came out in September.

Freya @FreyaWinter_ #karljacobs #karlclothes FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO MISSED IT KARL LEAKED THIS PHOTO OF ONE THE JUMPERS THAT HE WILL BE RELEASING AS PART OF HIS CLOTHING LINE/MERCH #Karlmerch FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO MISSED IT KARL LEAKED THIS PHOTO OF ONE THE JUMPERS THAT HE WILL BE RELEASING AS PART OF HIS CLOTHING LINE/MERCH #Karlmerch #karljacobs #karlclothes https://t.co/i4zHO21nh3

Karl Jacobs mostly streams Minecraft and participates in various challenges with Mr. Beast and his friends. As of December 2021, he has a cool 3.2 million followers on Twitch.

