"I'm moving to Brighton": Minecraft star TommyInnit announces his big move

Minecraft star TommyInnit recently dropped some huge news about him moving to Brighton. He expressed his excitement for the same as he revealed the move to his viewers. He also expressed his excitement to work in a joint office with his good friend and fellow Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot.
TommyInnit is a well-known content creator with loads of followers on both Twitch and YouTube. He has been an integral part of the famous server Dream SMP, where he and Wilbur Soot get involved in various role-playing stories.
Yesterday, at the beginning of his stream, he announced that he would be moving to a new city and might even get a new joint office with Wilbur.
Minecraft streamer TommyInnit reveals he will be moving to Brighton in a week
On January 23, TommyInnit streamed Minecraft on his private server. He welcomed his viewers at the beginning of his stream and soon dropped the big news of him moving to a new city.
0:02 into the stream clip, he said:
"And the other biggest announcement, is in 7 days time, just one week, I'm moving to Brighton."
TommyInnit also mentioned the current office and how this would be his last week streaming from his current space. He explained how he had already got a house in Brighton and showed his commitment to living in the new city.
Meanwhile, he was also excited to meet his good friend, Wilbur Soot, another famous content creator. He eagerly told his viewers that they might be able to get a joint office where they both can stream together.
TommyInnit revealed:
"And I'll be with Wilbur, and then at some point, hopefully, we'll get a big joint office. And you'll always see us going to each other's streams."
Reactions from fans on Twitter
As a Minecraft star with a trove of followers and fans, many of them flocked to Twitter to express their excitement as well.
Tommy's fans resonated with their favorite streamer and were thrilled by his move to Brighton. The announcement garnered so much attention that the topic was trending on Twitter for a while.