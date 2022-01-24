"I'm moving to Brighton": Minecraft star TommyInnit announces his big move

Minecraft star TommyInnit recently dropped some huge news about him moving to Brighton. He expressed his excitement for the same as he revealed the move to his viewers. He also expressed his excitement to work in a joint office with his good friend and fellow Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot.

TommyInnit is a well-known content creator with loads of followers on both Twitch and YouTube. He has been an integral part of the famous server Dream SMP, where he and Wilbur Soot get involved in various role-playing stories.

Yesterday, at the beginning of his stream, he announced that he would be moving to a new city and might even get a new joint office with Wilbur.

Minecraft streamer TommyInnit reveals he will be moving to Brighton in a week

On January 23, TommyInnit streamed Minecraft on his private server. He welcomed his viewers at the beginning of his stream and soon dropped the big news of him moving to a new city.

0:02 into the stream clip, he said:

"And the other biggest announcement, is in 7 days time, just one week, I'm moving to Brighton."

TommyInnit announcing his move to Brighton (Image via tommyinnit, Twitch)

TommyInnit also mentioned the current office and how this would be his last week streaming from his current space. He explained how he had already got a house in Brighton and showed his commitment to living in the new city.

TommyInnit talking about a joint office with Wilbur Soot (Image via tommyinnit, Twitch)

Meanwhile, he was also excited to meet his good friend, Wilbur Soot, another famous content creator. He eagerly told his viewers that they might be able to get a joint office where they both can stream together.

TommyInnit revealed:

"And I'll be with Wilbur, and then at some point, hopefully, we'll get a big joint office. And you'll always see us going to each other's streams."

Reactions from fans on Twitter

As a Minecraft star with a trove of followers and fans, many of them flocked to Twitter to express their excitement as well.

TommyInnit Updates @tomayeupdates Tommy is moving to Brighton sometime next week!!

He’s also getting a joint office with wilbur :D !! Tommy is moving to Brighton sometime next week!!He’s also getting a joint office with wilbur :D !! https://t.co/nogORjEbXw

alliumduo updates ✈ @alliumupdate



> Minecraft fans tune into content creator TommyInnit’s latest stream for some exciting announcements "TOMMYS" is trending along with "BRIGHTON" !> Minecraft fans tune into content creator TommyInnit’s latest stream for some exciting announcements "TOMMYS" is trending along with "BRIGHTON" !> Minecraft fans tune into content creator TommyInnit’s latest stream for some exciting announcements👀 https://t.co/jzLZMKhvt3

ky ☽🎗 @ranboojoys TOMMYINNIT IS MOVING TO BRIGHTON IN A WEEK. OH MY GOD IM LITERALLY SO HAPPY TOMMYINNIT IS MOVING TO BRIGHTON IN A WEEK. OH MY GOD IM LITERALLY SO HAPPY

Laura Lovejoy 💤🚂 || selfie 📌 @LVJYLaura Imagine you’re in Brighton on a day trip and you see Jacksepticeye chasing tommyinnit who is riding a bike away very badly with tubbo chasing them recording Imagine you’re in Brighton on a day trip and you see Jacksepticeye chasing tommyinnit who is riding a bike away very badly with tubbo chasing them recording

Tommy's fans resonated with their favorite streamer and were thrilled by his move to Brighton. The announcement garnered so much attention that the topic was trending on Twitter for a while.

