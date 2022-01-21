"I'm milking you": Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot gets rabbit's foot from Technoblade

Recently, Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot and Technoblade played together on Origins SMP, where they figured a way out for Technoblade to drop several rabbit's foot. Later on, Tubbo joins them and tries to get as many rabbit feet from Technoblade as possible.

Origins SMP is a well-known Minecraft server where several top streamers and content creators play together. It is based on the Origins mod, through which players can choose their origin and gain certain special powers.

Technoblade chose a rabbit as his origin, Wilbur Soot chose a phantom, and Tubbo chose a bee. Hence, all these players have their special powers on the server.

Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot hilariously farms rabbit's foot using Technoblade's ability

During Wilbur Soot's stream, he and Technoblade met on the Origins SMP Minecraft server. They went to Wilbur Soot's cottage, humorously threatening Technoblade to give all his items. He keeps all his possessions in a barrel but then gives 4 stacks of carrots to Technoblade. They talk about how Technoblade can occasionally drop a rabbit's foot whenever he is attacked.

Wilbur excitedly starts hitting Technoblade, and soon enough, he drops a few rabbit's foot without dying. They got a good laugh out of this hilarious ability. Wilbur humorously stated this at 1:28 in the stream clip:

"I'm milking you!"

Wilbur kept hitting Technoblade, who kept dropping the rabbit's foot. After a while, Wilbur came up with an idea and started crafting a hopper while Technoblade ate carrots to regenerate his health.

While laughing hard, Wilbur instructed Technoblade to stand on a hopper beneath a barrel. He then started punching Technoblade and he dropped the rabbit's foot which went into the barrel.

They made a Minecraft farm for rabbit's foot with Technblade. Wilbur Soot exclaimed when he saw that the contraption was working at 3:03 in the stream clip:

"It's working! It's working!!"

Technoblade was also shocked and screamed. Out of nowhere, Tubbo landed near then and died due to fall damage. Wilbur Soot laughed hard at the hilariousness of the situation.

Later, Tubbo joined them and they joked about Technoblade being a millipede with millions of rabbit's feet. Wilbur then made a powerful jump potion while Tubbo kept hitting Technoblade for more rabbit's foot. Because Technoblade gave them so many rabbit's foot, Wilbur thanked him by giving him golden carrots.

