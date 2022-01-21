Minecraft world border: All you need to know

Even the vast world of Minecraft has a border where it ends. For years, many players thought that the world of Minecraft was endless and could infinitely create chunks as the players walked. However, this is not the case.

Minecraft is considered to have the largest game map of all-time. There were many who attempted to reach the end of the world, but failed in their endeavors. Soon enough, the players found out that the game's map does end somewhere.

Everything to know about Minecraft's world border

The edge of Minecraft's world has some caveats. Firstly, Minecraft's world border is at ±30 million blocks away. The Minecraft world can be said to be endless as players will never practically go that far.

How to reach the world border

Many players would want to go to the game's world border to witness it. Of course, the hardest way to reach the world border will be to manually cover the distance. It is a near impossible job for a player to keep surviving and walking ±30 million blocks to reach the end.

Teleport command to reach world border (Image via daedalus YouTube)

The easiest way to reach the world border of the game is by teleporting command. Players can open their chat and enter the command to teleport them to 29,999,872 on either of the horizontal axis.

What's beyond the world border

After getting to know about the world border of the game, many players were curious to know what lies beyond it. If players teleport themselves near the world border, they will notice that the world will generate normally beyond the border. However, one cannot cross this threshold and venture ahead.

Village generate beyond the world border (Image via u/sonofshaq Reddit)

Players may also be able to see that other mobs and villages can spawn even past the world border. Minecraft's world generation algorithm is programmed to endlessly generate biomes and terrain, even beyond the world border.

Can players go beyond the world border

Player beyond the world border (Image via @Hugi21 SpigotMC)

Although, with the Minecraft 1.18 update, Mojang has removed numerous tricks to venture past the world border, players have circumvented that problem with the help of Nether portals, minecarts etc.

In survival mode, if players attempt to go beyond the world border, they will instantly start taking damage. Survival mode players can consider the world border as the void, and shouldn't go beyond it.

Players can't even place any type of block beyond the world border. Even if the world keeps generating ahead, they don't have the power to place blocks past the world border.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul