Teleport Command in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Commands are like cheats that Minecraft players can enter to make things easier in the game. Players can use commands to make specific movements and to get around the world faster.

Commands are actually pretty simple to use. All players have to do is allow cheats when creating a world. They will then be allowed to enter cheats inside a text box.

Players will need a command block or a chat box to enter commands on consoles. Command blocks are activated using Redstone and are very useful for small tasks within the game.

One of the many commands that players can enter is the teleport command. Using this command, players can teleport themselves, other players or even some mobs around the map.

List of teleport commands in Minecraft

/Tp <location x y z>

This is one of the commands that players can use if they want to teleport themselves in Minecraft.

This command will teleport the player to the set of coordinates that the player inputs in the xyz slots.

/Tp <destination x y z>

This command in Minecraft will teleport players to the location of another target. Players can input the coordinates of a target block in Minecraft, and this command will send them there.

/Tp <targets> <destination>

This command will teleport a target block to a different destination. If a player wishes to move a target, but the moving distance is too far away, the player can use this command to teleport it to the set of coordinates that they wish to move it to.

/Tp <targets> <location> <facingLocation>

This Minecraft command is similar to the one above, except it will allow the player to face the target in a different direction. Players can teleport the target to a set of coordinates that is facing the direction of another set of coordinates.

/Tp <targets> <location> [<yRot> <xRot>]

This command is similar to the previous two, except it rotates the direction of the target. Players can enter this command to rotate the target to face a specific y and x way.

/Tp @a @s

This command will allow players to teleport all in-game players to them. The command's effectiveness on the Bedrock edition is uncertain, but it works well on the Java edition of Minecraft.

/Tp @p @s

This command will allow players to teleport the nearest players to them. Players will be able to teleport their friends to them if they have something to give them, but they are far away from each other.