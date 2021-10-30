5 best Minecraft seeds for diamonds and villages

Used to craft powerful weapons, armor, and tools, diamonds are one of the most valuable resources in Minecraft. However, they can often be difficult for players to track down. The same is true of villages, which host a variety of useful resources in-game. Luckily, there are some things that players can use to help find them.

One way players can find diamonds and villages is by using a world seed. World seeds in Minecraft control the world generation in-game. They’re an excellent way for players to predictably locate resources like generated structures and blocks.

Not sure which world seed to use for your game? We’re here to help. Here’s a list of the five best Minecraft seeds for diamonds and villages.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Minecraft: Top 5 best seeds for diamonds and villages

5) Village and ravines (-7629372319681445308)

An image of a player finding diamonds in-game (Image via Minecraft)

This Minecraft seed starts the player off on the edge of a jungle biome, just a few hundred blocks from a plains village. Although players will have to travel a bit to find it, this village is well worth the trip. There are several loot chests and ravines in the vicinity of the village, making it an excellent place for players to search for diamonds.

Platform: Java Edition 1.17.1

Village coordinates: (-300, ~, -800)

Diamond vein coordinates: -224, 11, -870

4) Villager’s hoard (1878725369)

An image of several villagers (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players near a practical treasure-trove of a village. Players can find several loot chests in the village, which have several diamonds inside. These loot chests also have valuable items such as emeralds, saddles, and armor. Overall, this is an excellent seed for Minecraft players who want an extra boost early on in their game.

Platform: Bedrock Edition 1.17.1

3) Pillagers’ delight (380522958)

A pillager outpost in-game (Image via Minecraft)

This unique seed’s spawn lies just a short way away from a village, where players can find a loot chest containing several diamonds. There is a pillager outpost fairly close to this village. Although it doesn’t have any more diamonds as loot, this outpost is still an excellent addition for players who want to add a bit more danger to their game.

Platform: Bedrock Edition 1.17.1

Pillager outpost coordinates: 619, 70, 575

2) Seaside village (2608135457800326713)

A players mines diamonds in-game (Image via Minecraft)

This seed has a village that generates on the edge of an ocean. A scenic spot, there are three blacksmith buildings in this village, where players can find upwards of three diamonds. Iron, apples, and armor are also common loot here.

Platform: Java Edition 1.17.1

Village coordinates: 275, 64, 150

1) Jungle temple villages (29213903446127296)

Jungle temple villages are incredibly rare in-game (Image via akirby80/YouTube)

This seed is great for Minecraft players who want some unique places to discover. Players start off near a rare jungle temple village. Neither this village nor its jungle temple have any diamonds inside. However, players who travel further into this world will find another jungle temple village, which has a loot chest containing several diamonds.

Platform: Java Edition 1.17.1

Jungle temple village 1) coordinates: 10, 67, 25

Jungle temple village 2) coordinates: 800, 64, 150

While it’s rare for players to find the two of them together, diamonds and villages can be excellent resources for Minecraft players who want to advance in-game.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi