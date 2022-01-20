“It was a mistake”: Minecraft star Tubbo’s search for Among Us toys goes hilariously wrong

Minecraft star Tubbo's search for Among Us toys on Amazon went hilariously wrong. Minecraft streamers like TommyInnit and Tubbo are known for their funny content, in and out of the game.

During 2020, when the world was experiencing the pandemic, Among Us grew in popularity with several streamers and content creators playing the game and making content over it. Hence, Among Us is quite popular in the gaming and streaming community.

Tubbo, while casually streaming on his Twitch channel, tried to search for a small and cheap Among Us toy, but he wasn't able to find anything. In the end, he landed on products which were inappropriate.

Minecraft streamer Tubbo searches for Among Us toys

While casually streaming, Minecraft star Tubbo started surfing on Amazon and searched for an Among Us toy. He stated this at the start of the stream clip:

I want the cheapest Among Us toy I can find.

He then simply searched 'amongus' on Amazon and sorted the price from low to high. He was taken aback that very few products actually pertained to the game. There were some t-shirts and toys which were not part of Among Us. Annoyed with the results, he kept stating that the products showcased were not at all related to the famous game.

After getting confused about the products, the Minecraft streamer hilariously searched 'sus' on Amazon. 'Sus' is a term which is frequently used in the game, it is a short-form of the word 'suspect.' After searching the word, Amazon showed certain products which left him confused.

After seeing what came up on his screen, Tubbo panicked and quickly went back to the previous page. He kept screaming about his error at 0:39 in the clip:

No! No! It was a mistake! It was a mistake!

He quickly reverted back to the previous page because of the content that came up from the Amazon search. Although Tubbo's Amazon search wasn't that provocative, it was still funnily inappropriate, prompting the streamer to panic and scream.

Fans react to Tubbo's accidental Amazon search results

As the Minecraft star has a lot of following, many of his fans flocked to various social platforms to talk about the hilarious moment of the stream. Some took to Twitter and got a good laugh out of Tubbo's blunder.

maryam ✿ @tubbutton TUBBO SEARCHED UP SUS ON AMAZON AND THE FIRST THINGS THAT CAME UP WERE BRAS?????? TUBBO SEARCHED UP SUS ON AMAZON AND THE FIRST THINGS THAT CAME UP WERE BRAS??????

mothy ! @mothshroomz tubbo why would you look up sus on amazon . tubbo why would you look up sus on amazon .

carissa @carissasunn tubbo put “sus” into the amazon search bar and a bunch of bras came up tubbo put “sus” into the amazon search bar and a bunch of bras came up 😍😍

Suffice to say, Tubbo's erroneous search tactic didn't lead him to Among Us merchandise. On the other hand, fans were left in stitches after witnessing the outcome.

