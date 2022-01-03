"I challenge you": GeorgeNotFound, Tubbo, Ranboo, and more react to Gordon Ramsay's tweet about Twitch

George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, and other Minecraft content creators have placed their bids in an attempt to collaborate with internationally-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay.

After Ramsay's innocent tweet asking what "Twitch" was, many content creators across various online communities replied to the tweet, possibly hoping to score a collaboration with him.

GeorgeNotFound trolled by Sapnap while Tubbo and Ranboo team up

Many were shocked to see Gordon Ramsay and Twitch mentioned in the same sentence, especially when the sentence was, in fact, a question asked by Ramsay regarding what "Twitch" is.

Prominent Minecraft content creator George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson immediately jumped on the opportunity and promptly challenged Ramsay to a cook-off.

George @GeorgeNotFound @GordonRamsay @Twitch gordon i dont know what twitch is but i challenge you to a cook off! @GordonRamsay @Twitch gordon i dont know what twitch is but i challenge you to a cook off!

Alexis "Quackity" Maldonado and Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch seemed to support the streamer, making statements to promote and boost George's challenge tweet.

BadBoyHalo @BadBoyHalo @GeorgeNotFound @GordonRamsay @Twitch I want to see a gordon vs george cook off. A battle to decide the #1 twitch chef @GeorgeNotFound @GordonRamsay @Twitch I want to see a gordon vs george cook off. A battle to decide the #1 twitch chef

Quackity @Quackity @GeorgeNotFound @GordonRamsay @Twitch GORDON RAMSAY HES BRITISH HE KNOWS WHAT HES TALKING ABOUT @GeorgeNotFound @GordonRamsay @Twitch GORDON RAMSAY HES BRITISH HE KNOWS WHAT HES TALKING ABOUT

Nicholas "Sapnap," a very close friend of George's, however, didn't seem to think the same and trolled him instead, drawing laughter from their audience.

In a rather wholesome manner, both Toby "Tubbo" Smith and Ranboo took a completely different approach with Tubbo attempting to entice Gordon by exclaiming that both him and his friend cook, which Ranboo attested to.

Tubbo and Ranboo have indeed held several cooking streams together, which proved to be quite entertaining for their viewers.

Unfortunately for the lot, it seems Twitch behemoth Felix "xQc" Lengyel scored a basket ahead of everyone else, as his tweet ended up being quoted by Gordon Ramsay's Twitter account.

While this may not necessarily be an agreement for a collaboration, with the trend of many mainstream celebrities hopping onto Twitch, seeing the MasterChef US judge on the platform may not be as unlikely as one may think.

With MasterChef US winner Christine Hà joining the platform and streaming in her own time as well, fans may be able to see the two interact once again. Christine Hà and xQc have even acknowledged each other's presence.

djWHEAT @djWHEAT @CohhCarnage It’s absolutely not ok. Just like it has never been ok to stream music. This is just as DMCA’able as anything else. Hard to say why streamers have not been targeted, but just like music, it’s probably just a matter of time. This is not an official Twitch take, just my own. @CohhCarnage It’s absolutely not ok. Just like it has never been ok to stream music. This is just as DMCA’able as anything else. Hard to say why streamers have not been targeted, but just like music, it’s probably just a matter of time. This is not an official Twitch take, just my own.

Meanwhile, Twitch streamers who became fans of Gordon Ramsay through watching his popular show on streams may not be able to continue doing so in the near future.

Many of the site's own creators are criticizing the lot for streaming copyright media, claiming that they'll be hit with severe strikes soon if they continue to push the boundaries for what can and cannot be played on the platform.

