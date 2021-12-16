"I'm gonna punch somebody": Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot rants about Origins SMP server reset

Recently, Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot ranted about Origins SMP server being reset on Ph1LzA's stream. With the release of the Minecraft 1.18 update, many Minecraft servers, including the famed Origins SMP server, are getting upgraded to support new features. But the server had to be reset because it was made on a snapshot version.

The Origins SMP server was initially made by Minecraft streamers TommyInnit and Wilbur Soot. It has the origins mod, with which server members can choose their special powers before entering the world. Season 2 of the server started in 2021 when TommyInnit started the server on a 1.18 snapshot. Hence, the server has to be reset for it to be updated to a stable Minecraft 1.18 update.

Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot rants about Origins SMP being reset

On Ph1LzA stream, he and some of the members of Origin SMP were hanging out and talking about the server being reset. Soon enough, Wilbur Soot joined their discord voice channel and started ranting about how there is a problem on the server. He humorously started quieting people who were cutting him off.

He started explaining how Season 1 of Origins SMP server was dead and no one was playing on it. He then told other members how him and TommyInnit planned to restart the server after the Minecraft 1.18 update was released.

He narrated how after some time they stopped talking about the server and one day Wilbur Soot found out that TommyInnit restarted the server on a snapshot version of the game. He angrily mentions this at 1:23 into the stream clip:

So the Origins SMP is on a snapshot for some reason now. I go on the server, the map is just bad. Let's be honest guys.

He later rants about how the seed of the Origins SMP Season 2 is worse than Season 1 and how it shouldn't have been made in a snapshot version. He denies the current world and decides to reset the server to get a good seed and start everything from scratch on the new Minecraft 1.18 update. He then sarcastically expressed his anger and left a voice call, screaming at 1:42 in the clip:

Nah, We're gonna get a proper good seed, we're gonna start it up again. I'm pissed. I'm go gonna punch someone.

After Wilbur Soot left the call, screaming, everyone laughed hard at the hilarious scream and how Wilbur Soot went on a rant. Later they talked about how the server could still be preserved and upgraded without resetting everything.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider