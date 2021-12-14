"Oh my God!": Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot aces MCC Sky Battle game

Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot took out a whole team at once in a Minecraft Championship (MCC) Sky Battle minigame.

Recently on December 12, the last MCC for this year was held, bringing Season 2 to an end. The Minecraft Championship is an event where the 40 top Minecraft players and content creators are divided into 10 teams and play various minigames.

At the event, Wilbur Soot teamed up with Smajor, Jack Manifold and Shubble. They weren't doing too well in the event, sitting in sixth place. However, after they entered the Sky Battle game, Wilbur Soot pulled a brilliant move against an opposing team.

Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot finishes off a whole team in MCC Sky Battle game

As Wilbur Soot and his team entered the third round of the Sky Battle game, they were in the eighth position. The team discussed the previous round for a while. The game began soon after, and they ran towards the nearest tower. An opposing team aimed for the same tower and went on the offensive. Soot carefully tried to shoot them with arrows, but they built a wall near the entrance of the tower.

Wilbur Soot placing TNT on Sky Battle (Image via YouTube/Canooon)

Wilbur Soot rushed them and tried to cross their wall. As soon as he hopped over it, he placed an activated TNT that he sent it to the top of the tower through a water elevator made with soul sand.

The TNT then blew up killing an entire team that was in the tower. Wilbur Soot laughed and screamed in celebration:

"Oh, my God! Yes!"

Wilbur Soot laughing after killing a team (Image via YouTube/Canooon)

Everyone on Wilbur Soot's team lost their minds and screamed with him. Soot kept laughing uncontrollably as they rejoiced in their victory. They later reached the top of the tower only to find it completely shattered. After this, they recomposed themselves and concentrated on the remaining match.

Who is Wilbur Soot?

Wilbur Soot is a well-known Minecraft streamer and musician. He was an integral part of the famous Dream SMP Minecraft server, where his character played an important role in many stories. He also has a huge following of six million subscribers on YouTube and four million followers on Twitch.

Edited by Siddharth Satish