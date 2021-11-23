"Send Wilbur my regards": Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA blows up Wilbur's library in Origins SMP

Origins SMP is one of the most famous Minecraft servers. It houses over 30 top Minecraft content creators, each having different powers based on their origins. Ph1LzA, Wilbur Soot, TommyInnit and many more play on this server.

Recently, Ph1LzA blew up Wilbur Soot's library in the game with TNT in front of TommyInnit.

Origins SMP is a Minecraft server which runs with Origins mod. Every player who enters can choose a certain origin for their character, and acquire certain powers and flaws based on it.

Ph1LzA chose Elytrian and lives in a bird house he has made for himself. Wilbur Soot chose Phantom, a ghost-like character who had a library which Ph1LzA had built.

The backstory to this is that Wilbur entered Ph1LzA's bird house and humorously killed his pet parrot, Lemon, by hitting it with a cookie. He then put on a sign saying "Beautie_, another member of the server, hates parrots." After a few days, when Ph1LzA joined the Minecraft server, he was furious to see his pet parrot missing and dead, knowing it was Wilbur's doing.

During his stream, Ph1LzA came down from his bird house and met with TommyInnit, a member of the Minecraft server, who was with Wilbur when he killed the parrot. He sarcastically interrogated TommyInnit about his parrot, knowing full well that he was one of the culprits.

TommyInnit tried to play it cool and talk about the parrot, but the moment Ph1LzA asked where the parrot was, the former was unable to answer. Ph1LzA pounced on TommyInnit loudly, saying this at 0:18 into the clip:

"He's dead. He's dead. Will killed him. And you stood by and did nothing."

After this, TommyInnit quickly tried to save himself by putting the complete blame on Wilbur Soot. He justified that he had ust wanted to build walls and not kill anyone, and will always be on the right side.

Ph1LzA then asked TommyInnit to step outside of Wilbur Soot's library and instantly placed loads of TNTs inside and lit them up.

The library blew up and was destroyed to the ground. After this Ph1LzA stated that he felt better after the revenge, while TommyInnit was speechless after seeing the destruction. Ph1LzA said this at 1:12 into the clip:

"That feels great. This has been brilliant. I felt so much pain when Lemon died, and this fixed it. If you see WIll, send him my regards."

After all this, Ph1LzA bid farewell to TommyInnit who just stood there in horror. Ph1LzA then flew away towards his bird's house, and disconnected the call.

